MALIBU—Road closures are set to begin on Monday, March 6 in Malibu between Big Rock Drive and Pena Road/Las Tunas State Beach, Caltrans has indicated. The lanes will be closed for six nights a week except for Sunday nights.

During the closures, workers will try to stabilize a slope that was affected by rainstorms in the month of January. Crews will remove rocks and other loose material that may slide down in future storms and install cable net drapery to stabilize the slope, Caltrans noted.

According to Caltrans, the project is estimated to be finished by late April, but is tentative to change.

The project is expected to cost $1.3 million to repair. There will be only one lane open in each direction during the closures. Motorists should expect full highway closures from 5 to 15 minutes in the area. Caltrans has advised motorists to plan ahead and take other routes.