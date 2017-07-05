BROSSARD, QC—Goaltender Carey Price has 10 NHL seasons under his belt, all with the Montreal Canadiens, and, as of Saturday, July 1, he has agreed to stick around through the 2025-2026 season.

Montreal extended the contract for the 6 foot and 3 inch tall, 226 pound, Anahim Lake, British Columbia native for 8 years with a cumulative value set at $84 million, averaging $10.5 million per year. This year marks the final season of his previously-made six-year deal ($6.5 million per season) with the Canadiens.

“Well, nobody has a goaltender like Carey Price in the League. So until they do, they don’t know. You know what? There’s a saying we use: Goalies are not important until you don’t have one. Seeing what’s going on around the League with teams who are looking for a goaltender, it’s really hard to do. So it’s a position that’s hard to find, and we have in our opinion one of the best in the business, if not the best, so we’re going to keep him and make sure he’s here for the rest of his career,” said Marc Bergevin, General Manager for Montreal.

At the start of the 2017-2018 season, Price will become the highest paid goaltender in NHL history. His contract exceeds that of New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, who is currently earning $8.5 million per year. Price, who will turn 30 next month, is now tied with Chicago Blackhawks forwards Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews for the highest salary in the League.

Last season, Price held 37 wins, 20 losses, and five overtime losses. He recorded three shutouts with a 2.23 goals against average (GAA), blocking 1,656 of 1,794 shots for a .923 save percentage (SV%). Price also won the Molson Cup this past season and was one of three finalists for the Vezina Trophy, issued to the best goaltender every year. Last January, he appeared in his fifth All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

With a total of 509 games under his belt, Price has made the third most appearances among all Montreal goalies in history. He currently holds a 270-175-55 record with a 2.40 GAA and a .920 save percentage. With 39 shutouts, he ranks fourth in team history. In 2014-2015, he also set a record for Montreal goalies with 44 wins and was awarded the Hart, Vezina, Jennings and Ted Lindsay trophies. One season before he entered the NHL during the 2006-2007 season, he led the Hamilton Bulldogs of the AHL to a Calder Cup win. As of that season, in 140 games, Price ranks first in the NHL in save percentage at .929 and GAA at 2.09.

“There’s no better place to play hockey. For me, I’m honored to be able to wear a Canadiens uniform for the rest of my career. I can’t really imagine playing for anybody else, to be honest. This is all I’ve ever known and it’s all I ever will know, I hope,” Price said in a statement.