WESTWOOD—UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance will be collaborating with the Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, for their 2017-2018 season, officials announced on Wednesday, April 5.

“This alliance has sympatico written all over it,” said artistic and executive director of CAP UCLA, Kristy Edmunds. “We have been able to forge a collaboration that has shared aims around the community cause and unfettered creativity.”

Edmunds and the founders of Ace Hotel have been acquaintances since the 1990’s. Both parties, with deep ties to the Pacific Northwest, share a common desire to support contemporary art.

“Frankly it is a bit like finding your sibling after being separated at birth, who went off into dizzying heights of success,” said Edmunds. “And to find they are inspired by what you are doing as you are by what they are doing.”

Edmunds added, “It’s like getting the band back together in some ways, and then figuring out what the set list is going to be.”

The Theatre at Ace Hotel will be hosting a series of CAP UCLA performances this upcoming season, including Simpsons created by Matt Groening, In My Mind by jazz pianist Jason Moran, A 24-Decade History of Popular Music by Taylor Mac, and more.

“This partnership and melding of minds coming together feels like a natural fit—we’re excited to see what new territories we cross together,” Kelly Sawdon, partner and chief brand officer, Ace Hotel/Atelier Ace said.

The partnership will enable CAP UCLA and Ace Hotel to support various projects, artists, and audiences in downtown Los Angeles.

The Theatre at Ace Hotel is a performing arts space located in downtown Los Angeles. The 1,600 seat Spanish-Gothic venue features a three-story grand lobby, an ornate balcony, and a vaulted ceiling with thousands of shimmering mirrors.

CAP UCLA’s new season launches in September. The full lineup will be announced on May 4. Tickets go on sale on July 17.

For more information, visit cap.ucla.edu or theatre.acehotel.com.