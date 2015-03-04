Captain Files Lawsuit Against CHP
SANTA MONICA—California Highway Patrol Captain Gregory Hammond filed a lawsuit on February 27 alleging that he was wrongly punished for resisting pressure to find that an officer acted improperly in an altercation with a woman alongside the Santa Monica I-10 Freeway.
A bystander, David Diaz, caught the dramatic altercation on video, which shows CHP officer, Daniel Andrew, tackling a woman, Marlene Pinnock, to the ground and punching her multiple times in the face, along the eastbound 10 Freeway, near the La Brea onramp.
Captain Hammond argues in the lawsuit, which names the CHP, the State of California and CHP Commissioner Joseph Farrow, that he was removed from the investigation and became the target of administrative interrogation when he resisted management’s orders to find that Officer Daniel Andrew acted improperly.
After a nine-hour mediation session in September 2014, California Highway Patrol awarded Pinnock a $1.5 million settlement and announced the resignation of Officer Daniel Andrew.
Captain Hammond claims that after the CHP learned about the altercation, they held a meeting in which the CHP chiefs informed him of “tremendous pressure” coming from Washington D.C., and Governor Jerry Brown “to get this matter resolved favorably.” They allegedly told Captain Hammond, “We want you with us on this and we hope you know what you have to do.”
It is speculated that Captain Hammond was asked to “skew the investigation in favor of the desired result regardless of the facts,” the lawsuit alleges.
According to the lawsuit, Hammond had to go on stress leave in August and returned in November, because the interrogation techniques—which are usually used to keep subordinates “in line”— was used against him in the same manner.
CHP Officer Mike Harris told Canyon News, “The California Highway Patrol takes allegations of misconduct very seriously and any time we have one, we do a thorough inquiry. Unfortunately due to the fact that it’s pending litigation we are unable to comment on it.”
The men who lead the CHP are criminals. Rather than doing the right thing, they are now participating in the conspiracy to cover up my son’s murder and they are banking on the fact they can portray my wife and I as some kind of people who can’t accept the delusional reality they are putting forth as a complete and thorough investigation. In a motorcycle accident, you have the position of the motorcycle at rest and the position of the rider at rest and you have the cause for the accident. Just like any mathematical formula, you need at least two variables to solve the equation. The CHP says they don’t know “the rider’s position at rest” though there are multiple witnesses they can ask and 6 LAFD guys they can ask. Here’s the killer. They didn’t see where my son came to rest. They never asked anyone where my son came to rest. They moved his stuff and placed it on the median and took an “evidence photo” , and then they went to the first hospital and told them the paramedics were wrong about where they reported finding my son. Then they told the hospital they would call us and never did. They arrived at the first hospital at 22:46 and the second at 00:09:27, a distance of 1.5 miles between them. The CHP report makes no mention of how long they were at the first hospital. They went in, got my son’s driver’s license number , found out his cell phone was gone, learned how badly he was hurt, learned that we had not been called yet, told them they would call, and tried to change the permanent medical record as to where my son was found by lying about it. (police have no access to the medical records ). There is no record of the CHP ever going in to the second hospital.
The conspiracy to conceal my son’s murder goes all the way to the commissioners, all three of them, and their lawyer, Jonathan Saul Rothman. When the commissioners were finally forced to interview the witness the CHP deliberately concealed from the investigation, Rothman advised them not to give us the testimony and he is still withholding the testimony of a person the CHP deliberately concealed from the initial investigation. What does that tell you about the CHP? It gets even worse. On page 12 of the CHP collies report, the investigating officer says he asked the doctor if my son had any injuries consistent with being hit by a car “before or after” he hit the curb, as if hitting the curb was a forgone conclusion which the former head of the Oregon State Police MAIT team ( who did a reconstruction) says never happened. The doctor never spoke to the CHP! In fact, her official medical record states an hour and a half before this conversation never took place, that my son was “hit by a car”. During a phone conversation on the night of 9/8/2013, between the CHP incident commander and the coroner investigator, the coroner investigator was “influenced” into editing out the official medical statement of the attending physician ( hit by a car) by the man who never told her about the first hospital so she wouldn’t see the medical record there where the CHP lied about where my son was found! Need more? There’s plenty. The CHP is led by men who have climbed the ladder of ambition based solely on the delusional notion that you must be infallible in order to advance your pay grade without regard for the law or the lives of any who might be victimized by killers, thieves, and criminals. Enforcing the law is secondary to their ambition.
My son was murdered and robbed on 9/2/2013 in Los Angeles. He was run down from behind by a guy driving a white car while on his motorcycle and robbed of his I phone and cash. The man who killed him is recorded on 911 tape stating my son was over by the merge sign and he said to 911, “you want me to go over to him?” He had been seen and couldn’t take off so he immediately went back to the person’s window who stopped and monitored her 911 call. She tells 911 she is calling for someone else. His voice is on her 911 recording saying “No!” when the 911 dispatcher asked the caller to ask if anyone saw the car that hit my son. Now how would he know if anyone saw what he did? Moments later, a couple from the highway that circled back to the on ramp where the murder took place got out of their car and the killer told them “There was no one near him! There was no one near hIm!”. Then his witness statement says my son was next to a white SUV trying to pass it on the left between the curb and the SUV and he hit the curb, never touched the SUV, and the SUV took off. The killer never mentions the SUV to 911 and is recorded saying ” he just flipped it in the street” and never asks for an ambulance or mentions that someone is hurt. The CHP arrived after the ambulance was gone. The paramedics told the hospital my son was found in the middle of the road near his bike. When the CHP arrived at the hospital, they countermanded the paramedics and said no, my son was found on the median. That’s right folks. They were never there. They never asked anyone and they told the hospital the people who found my son were wrong. My son was then transferred to another hospital. 5 days later, the incident commander never told the coroner investigator that the CHP had been to TWO HOSPITALS because he did not want the coroner investigator to examine the medical records at the first hospital where the written record proves the CHP lied about where my son’s body was found even though they had never been there to see for themselves and they never asked anyone for that info. Ten months later another official CHP report states, “the rider’s position at rest was not determined”. So the officer who wrote the collision report told the first hospital where the night my son was murdered where my son was found, but then the CHP ten months later said where he was found was not determined. And the collision report diagram draws where he was found as on the median but makes no verbal mention of it and remains obtuse on the subject. Then the LAFD Captain at the scene who signed his report “car vs. motorcycle” as did the paramedics, who was the first to arrive at the scene, will not tell us where he found my son nor will any of the other 5 LAFD officials who arrived at the scene long before the CHP ever did. Then the CHP took my son’s helmet , clothing and shoes, which the paramedics say they left next to his motorcycle in the middle of the road, and moved them and placed them on the median 78′ to the east of where they found them and then took and “evidence photograph”. Then the CHP made the helmet, clothing, and shoes disappear hoping my son’s stolen cell phone would be thought to have disappeared down the same road. Cell phone records prove my son’s phone was in use by someone for at least three days after he was murdered and robbed. He spoke to his mother on his cell phone 5 minutes before he was murdered and robbed. The CHP 911 log sheets state he had no cell phone on him when he died yet on 11/5/2013, the CHP was at the yard where the motorcycle was stored “looking for his cell phone”. On 11/4/2013, the “evidence photos” were mailed to us. When the CHP called us 24 hours after the “accident”, never calling local police to come to our home, we did not yet know they had waited for three hours for our son to die before they called any witnesses. They hid our son’s personal possessions from the coroner against California law, and they never told us his cell phone was stolen. The CHP, in fact, declares no crime ever took place. Next we learned that the CHP had deliberately concealed a material witness who came forward to us ten months later. W gave his name and phone number to the CHP commissioners in Sacramento on 7/20/2014, 6 months after we told Captain Hammond he existed in a citizen’s complaint. We did no know his name, but his passenger told us she was a passenger and not a driver that night. She would not tell us his name or what he said. She said she spoke to my son and looked into his eyes and told him not to speak etc. and she saw him die. In fact, he did not die until almost three hours later. Paramedics report he was found face down in a level 3 coma. You figure it out. The point of all this is, the CHP is as corrupt as they come. I will testify to that fact even further when the time comes.
GT Hammond, this beating officer’s boss, tried to keep Farrow, his boss, from learning of Hammond’s conspiracy to cover up the murder and robbery of Trevor Daniel Sullivan. Pinnock beating was 7/1/2-14. On 7/20/2014, Faroow and all the commissioners were handed in person in Sacramento by Trevor’s parents, the name and phone number of a witness the CHP deliberately concealed from the investigation. The commissioners, now dragged into Hammond’s conspiracy to cover up the murder of Trevor Daniel Sullivan, now had to interview this deliberately concealed witness and his testimony is so damaging and incriminating to the CHP that special counsel to the commissioner, Jonathan Saul Rothman, is withholding the testimony of the deliberately concealed material witness stating that Trevor’s parents are not a “party of interest”. The FBI now has to investigate the CHP for corruption in addition to investigating the case as premeditated murder because the killer and thief stole Trevor’s cell phone and erased his G Mail account using his phone after he was dead. FBI was provided with evidence Trevor’s I phone was used for at least three days after he was murdered. One good thing about Edward Snowden, we now know the e mails can be retrieved to establish prior contact with Trevor’s killer. Craigslist.
Officer Andrew, can you then apply for another job with the CHP after you resign?
GT Hammond, officer Andrew’s boss, went on three months “stress leave” because Hammond’s boss Joe Farrow , pissed off at him for concealing Trevor Daniel Sullivan’s murder and dragging hm into the coverup, took over the Pinnock Beating Investigation and Hammond thinks his men don’t respect him any more. Nice trey. hammond’s men can stand him because he is presiding over the cover up of Trevor Daniel Sullivan’s murder and they are afraid they are going to be implicated by association once the story becomes widely known to the public. That’s why Hammond is suing his employer, the state, and his boss. He’s looking for a way out with pay. As Trevor’s father I can promise you Hammond and his men will not escape the disgrace soon to come their way.
Hammond was told in Feb 2014 about a concealed witness and never bothered to contact him through his girlfriend who is not listed as a passenger in the collision report. Hammond and the CHP never contacted him because he already knew about him and what he had to say through the multiple phone calls the investigsting officer made to her the day after the murder ” bugging her 6-8 times” as she states. She received a phone call at 1:37 am thr night of the murder and 6-8 more thr next day. Anyone believe the subject of her driver boyfriend and what he had to say never came up during all these phone calls? WHEN THE COMMISSIONER WAS HANDED THE DELIBERATELY CONCEALED MATERIAL WITNESS’S NAME ON 7/20/2014 BY THE VICTIM ‘S PARENTS IN SACRAMENTO, FARROW PUT THE GUY SPEARHEADING THE CONSPIRACY TO COVER UP THE MURDER IN CHARGE OF INTERVIEWING THE DELIBERATELY CONCEALED MATERIAL WITNESS. CONFLICT OF INTEREST ANYONE? NOW CHP ATTORNEY FIR FARROW, HIS SPECIAL COUNSEL, JONATHAN SAUL ROTHMAN, REFUSES TO HAND OVER THE TAPE RECORDED TESTIMONY SAYING THE VICTIM’S PARENTS ARE NOT ” A PARTY IF INTEREST. NOW THE FBI IS ABOUT TO COME CALLING WHILE HAMMOND ABANDONS HIS MEN AND RUNS FOR THE HILLS CRYING ABOUT HOW HIS MEN DONT RESPECT HIM.
The reason CHP Captain GT Hammond never contacted the deliberately concealed material witness to Trevor Daniel Sullivan’s murder and robbery when he learned of it at the latest in a citizen’s complaint filed against the investigating officer, F. Ibarra #18345, in Feb of 2014, is because the CHP already knew what he had to say. His girlfriend, falsely listed as a driver on the official collision report, told CHP she was a passenger. She says to the victim’s parents she did not provide the CHP with his name nor did they ask his name in a carefully worded statement after getting legal advice. That does not mean she didn’t tell the CHP what her boyfriend had to say. Ibarra called her repeatedly 6-8 times the next day “bugging her” as she put it. CHP, in their written response to the citizen’s complaint on August 15th, 2014, did not even address the issue of her boyfriend or the fact that his identity and what he had to say about what he saw had been deliberately suppressed by the CHP from the get go. The commissioner was given his name and number on 7/20/2014 in Sacramento by my wife and I personally at a meeting with Farrow, Preito, Stanley, and Ehlers. Preito left the meeting in tears. With the commissioners now justifuably pissed off at GT Hammond for dragging them into his conspiracy to cover up Trevor’s murder, Hammond suddenly takes three months “stress leave”. It looks like the coast might be clear when he comes back to work in November, but calls from the now informed by the victim’s parents regulators began coming in after the holidays and GT Hammond shortly thereafter filed suit against his boss, his employer, and the statte using the Ponnock case as his ruse. The real story is Hammond is abandoning his men whom he can no longer protect and he’s looking for a paid retirement and legal cover for his criminal acts while in office. Once out of office, he goes free? He’s legally absolved for what he did while in office?
No doubt the CHP is threatening this witness and his girlfriend with obstruction if they testify and tell the truth? This strategy won’t work because the forensic evidence cant be changed. A murderer is on the loose. THE CHP KNOWS WHO HE IS AND THEY DON’T CARE. FOR A GUY TO RUN DOWN A KID ON A MOTORCYCLE FROM BEHIND AND ROB HIM AND ERASE HIS G MAIL ACCOUNT USING HIS STOLEN PHONE FOR THREE DAYS AFTER THE MURDER ON ONE OF THE BUSIEST NIGHTS OF THE YEAR, LABOR DAY NIGHT, MODAY 9/2/2013, YOU HAVE TO ASK YOURSELF WHY? THE RISK OF GETTING CAUGHT FAR OUTWEIGHS THE REWARD OF AN I PHONE 4S AND $300 IN SOON TO BE DELIVERED RENT MONEY. COULD IT BE THIS IS NOT HIS FIRST TIME KILLING AND ROBBING SOMEONE? NO WONDER LAPD HOMICIDE DETECTIVE KATZ, WHEN CALLED AND TOLD ABOUT THIS BY TREVOR’S FATHER SAID, “HOW DID YOU FIGURE IT OUT?” TREVOR’S KILLER IT SEEMS IS NOT UNKNOWN TO THE LAPD HOMICIDE SQUAD. SO THE CHP IS PROTECTING HIM, THE LAPD HOMICIDE DETECTIVES KNOW ABOUT HIM, THE LADA’S OFFICE OF PUBLIC CORRUPTION ATTORNEY JAMES GARRISON SAID, ” IF HE WAS ROBBED HE WAS MURDERED”, AND THE PHONE RECORDS PROVING TREVOR’S PHONE WAS IN USE FOR AT LEAST THREE DAYS AFTER HE WAS MURDERED IS WHAT MAY HAVE SENT GT HAMMOND TO HIS LAWYERS IN AN ACT OF PURE CAREER SUICIDE. PAID DISBILITY LEAVE ANYONE? MORE ABOUT THE WRITTEN PROOF PROVING THE CHP INCIDENT COMMANDER SGT GILL LATER DELIBERATELY FAILED TO TELL THE CORONER INVESTIGATOR THAT TWO HOSPITALS TREATED TREVOR. GILL DID NOT WANT THE CORONER INVESTIGATOR TO TALK TO ANYONE AT THE FIRST HOSPITAL, ESPECIALLY NOT THE NURSE WHO TOOK THE PARMEDIC’S REPORT STATING THEY FOUND TREVOR IN THE MIDDEL OF THE ROAD NEAR HIS MOTORCYCLE AND NOT ON THE MEDIAN 78 FEET TO THE EAST OF IT WHERE THE CHP, WHO ARRIVED LONG AFTER TREVOR WAS GONE IN THE AMBULANCE, MOVED AND PLACED HIS CLOTHING ON THE MEDIAN FOR A STAGED EVIDENCE PHOTOGRAPH. PARAMEDICS LEFT TREVOR’S HELMET, CLOTHING AND SHOES NEXT TO HIS MOTORCYCLE BEFORE THEY LEFT. THE CHP OFFICER GOMEZ #20652 THEN NEVER ACCOUNTED FOR THESE ITEMS AND MADE THE “DISAPPEAR” RATHER THAN TURNING THEM OVER TO THE CORONER IMMEDIATLEY AS IS REQUIRED BY CALIFORNIA LAW. GOMEZ ET AL WANTED TO KEEP OUTSIDE INVESTIGATORS FROM EXAMINING THESE ITEMS FOR THE STORY THEY TELL IS QUITE DIFFERENT FROM THE CHP’S FABRICATED COLLISON REPORT.
I called the CHP Central LA Division three weeks ago requesting the form to file another Citizen’s Complaint based on new information that has come to light since we filed our last one Feb 2,2014. A Lt. Mario Lucille said he’d send the form. Three weeks went by. No form. I got Lucille on the phone yesterday and he said Jonathan Saul Rothman, special counsel to CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow, told him not to send me the form. Lucille didn’t send me a letter to this effect or call me notifying me of Rothman’s edict. Both Rothman and Lt. Lucille were content to let me hang. Lucille said he was just following orders. I told him that’s what the Nazis said. So, it is my right to file a citizen’s complaint and the commissioner’s attorney told LT. MARIO LUCILLE from whom I requested the form to not send it and to not call or write to us letting us know. That’s right folks. Jonathan Saul Rothman is trying to deny me my right to file another citizen’s complaint in connection with he CHP’s cover up of the murder and robbery of my son, Trevor Daniel Sullivan on 9/2/2013 in Los Angeles. Fortunately, I’ve since learned the form is available on line and I don’t need Mr. Rothman’s permission to file another citizen’s complaint. I have one question, though. If I file a complaint against the CHP commissioners who are clearly now a part of this conspiracy to cover up Trevor’s murder and robbery through their inaction, who reviews the complaint? The original investigating officer, Fabio Ibarra, fabricated the doctor’s entire statement in his official report on page 12. Impersonating a doctor by expressing a medical opinion without a medical license is a crime, a felony last time I checked, and Captain Hammond, who would review this new complaint, has already filed suit against Farrow, the state, and the CHP to cover up his role in his conspiracy to cover up Trevor’s murder and robbery. It’s ridiculous to have the head of the CHP conspiracy to cover up Trevor’s murder and robbery review complaints about the investigating officers when Captain hammond himself is running for the hills and trying to protect his pension. The CHP is so corrupt, the think they can just lie and lie with impunity. We’re not talking about a fender bender or a beating here where the officer just resigned and can get hired somewhere else. We’re talking about the CHP conspiring to cover up the murder of a young boy and letting his killer go free to kill and rob someone else. California has overcrowded prisons. California has a budget deficit of over 750 BILLION DOLLARS. Governor Brown has completely ignored our letters. THE CHP says it did a complete and thorough investigation which is a complete and thorough lie. Trevor’s helmet, clothing, and shoes were not given to the coroner as required by state law. The CHP kept them hidden in their possession so outside investigators would not be able to photograph and examine them. ^ LAFD official know where Trevor came to rest along with at least 6 other witnesses and the CHP writes 10 months later, “the rider’s position at rest was not determined”. Funny, CHP investigating officer Fabio Ibarra was at Olympia Medical Center the night Trevor was run down from behind and killed telling the nurse that Trevor was found on the median and not where the paramedics reported they found him in the middle of the road near his motorcycle . Interestingly, the CHP arrived long after Trevor was gone and never saw or asked ” the rider’s position at rest”. So, how can CHP say in one breath where they found Trevor’s body when they never saw for themselves and in the other say where he was found was not determined? The super sleuths at the CHP couldn’t find out? And DW Bower, the head of CHP Southern Division, says they did a complete and thorough investigation? Bower is full of shit just the like the rest of the CHP. We have this thing called evidence proving they conspired to conceal what really happened. CHP attributes a scrape mark from a previous accident as coming from Trevor’s motorcycle that extends far to the east of where they claim he hit a curb on a straight away. How can a scrape mark beginning far to the east of where the accident sequence began be attributed to an accident sequence in which a rider allegedly gets ejected after hitting a curb while trying to pass between a white SUV no one saw and the curb and the motorcycle does not go down and continues on its wheels for 24 feet after hitting a curb and then falls on its side and BEGINS TO LEAVE THIS SCRAPE MARK! Talk about retarded. This is a magic motorcycle because it changes directions three times. Southwest into the curb, northwest without falling over or coming into contact with the White SUV no one saw, and then west after it fall over leaving a scrape mark that arcs northwesterly first to the southwest while going straight down the middle of the road. Who do they think they are fooling? The former head of the Oregon State Police MAIT team did a reconstruction showing the motorcycle was never near any curb. There is no evidence on the bike or the curb that the bike ever was near the curb or came into contact with the curb. CHP never did a reconstruction. Incidentally, the killer was driving a white car seen on the median by multiple witnesses. The CHP destroyed the dash cam video proving they saw the white car on the median. CHP withheld the 911 recording putting the withe car driven by the killer on the median to the south of the motorcycle and then fabricated his entire witness statement putting his car to the north of the motorcycle on the shoulder of the collector road where the CHP KNEW AND SAW FOR THEMSELVES IT WAS NOT. We had to get the 911 recordings and the 911 log sheets and study them to figure out one 911 recording was missing. We forced the CHP to contact this person and get her statement . That took five months. The CHP’s own written statement taken from this witness they never contacted until we forced them to states that she saw the white car in front on the median. The witness the CHP deliberately concealed from the investigation said the white car was parked right next to Trevor, concealing him from passing motorists. We believe the killer got out of the car and robbed Trevor of his I phone and cash before calling 911. La Brea has no CALDOT camera. CHP knows this. That’s why they took 15 minutes to get to the scene (4.5 highway miles from their station). They were listening to see if anyone ID’d the car that hit Trevor and they ended up deliberately concealing the one witness who had the best view of what happened. CHP was forced to interview him almost a year after the murder and now Jonathan Saul Rothman is withholding his testimony saying we as Trevor’s parents are not “a party of interest” under Cal 20012. If you read the collision report, it clearly states Trevor was trying to pass a white SUV and this white SUV had no contact with Trevor or his bike. Three 911 callers are recorded saying a car hit a motorcycle and a felony hit and run was issues at 22:19:09, nine seconds after the third caller hung up. This WHITE SUV WHICH NO ONE SAW LEFT THE SCENE. CAL 20012 CLEARLY STATES THAT WHETHER OR NOT YOU ARE INVOLVED IN THE ACCIDENT YOU ARE OBLIGATED UNDER CAL 20012 TO STOP AND RENDER AID. CHP SAYS NO CRIME TOOK PLACE. TREVOR WAS RUN DOWN, KILLED, ROBBED, AND THE WHTE SUV NO ONE SAW LEFT THE SCENE. THE KILLER WAS DRIVING A WHITE CAR AND THE CHP LET HIM GO. THE CHP HID TREVOR’S PERSONAL POSSESSIONS FROM THE CORONER, WAITED FOR TREVOR TO DIE BEFORE CALLING ANY WITNESSES, TOLD THE CORONER THE DEATH WAS NOT SUSPICIOUS TWO HOURS AFTER HE DIED WITHOUT HAING SPOKEN TO TWO CALLERS WHO SAID A CAR HIT A MOTORCYCLE AND AFTER HAVING DELIBERATELY CONCEALED A MATERIAL WITNESS WHO WAS THERE AND SAW THE CRASH. HE SAYS THERE WAS NO WHITE SUV AND THE ONLY CAR NEAR TREVOR WAS THE ONE “DRIVEN BY THE ASIAN GUY” WHO KEPT SAYING, “THERE WA NO ONE NEAR HIM! THERE WAS NO ONE NEAR HIM” THIS SAME GUY CAN BE HEARD ON ANOTHER CALLER’S 911 RECORDING ANSWERING , “NO” WHEN THE DISPATCHER ASKED IF ” ANYONE SAW THE CAR THAT HIT HIM”. THE KILLER MONITORS ANOTHER CALLER’S 911 CALL AND HIS VOICE IS ON HER RECORDING! THE CHP HAS ALL THIS. HOW CAN THE KILLER SAY NO ONE SAW WHAT HAPPENED? HOW DOES HE KNOW? AND WHY DOES HIS WITNESS STATEMENT SAY HIS CAR IS SOMEWHERE IT IS NOT AND EVERYONE SAW IT WAS OT INCLUDING THE CHP? AND THEY DID A COMPLETE AND THOROUGH INVESTIGATION? ANYONE GETTING THE PICTURE HERE? THE INVESTIGATING OFFICER FABRICATED THE DOCTOR’S ENTIRE STATEMENT ON PAGE 12 OF THE COLLISION REPORT. SHE NEVER SPOKE TO HIM EVER. ARE YOU STILL MISSING WHAT IS GOING ON HERE? CAPTAIN HAMMOND JUST COMMITTED CAREER SUICIDE. HE’S TRYING TO HIDE WHAT’S REALLY GOING ON HERE. HAMMOND AND ALL HIS MEN ARE CAUGHT CONSPIRING TO CONCEAL TREVOR DANIEL SULLIVAN’S MURDER AND ROBBERY. WE HAVE THE EVIDENCE. SO DOES THE FBI, THE LADA PUBLIC CORRUPTION OFFICE, THE US ATTORNEY, THE LA COUNTY
CORONER AND A CERTAIN OTHER WELL CONNECTED INDIVIDUALS. MAYBE THE CHP GETS AWAY WITH THIS TYPE OF THING ALL THE TIME. IN THIS CASE HOWEVER, THEY WON’T. JOE FARROW, WARREN STANLEY, RHONDA PREITO, LT EHLERS, CAPTAIN HAMMOND, DW BOWER, TOGGENBERGER, WORKMAN, MARGARIS, STARLING, BOUCHER, IBARRA, GOMEZ, AND ESPECIALLY INCIDENT COMMANDER GILL AND THE REST WILL ANSWER TO THE LAW FOR WHAT THEY’VE DONE. THEY ARE NOT IMMUNE AND THEIR POWER IS NOT ABSOLUTE. THIS IS NOT COMPLICATED FOLKS. THIS IS NOT A FAR FLUNG THEORY ABOUT VAGUE HAPPENSTANCE. THE CHP, ALL THE WAY TO THE TOP, IS ACTIVELY TRYING TO COVER UP TREVOR DANIEL SULLIVAN’S MURDER AND THEY KNOWINGLY ALLOWED HIS KILLER TO GO FREE. WHEN YOU ALLOW THE SLAUGHTER OF THE INNOCENT, THERE IS NO LAW.
Jackie Lacey takes her orders from Attorney General Kamala Harris. As AG, Harris has the power to prevent Lacey from doing anything. Ag Harris can shut down any prosecution Lacey brings. Get a clue folks. AG Harris is the attorney for the CHP.
That’s right folks. If you don’t know how the system works, Lacey answers directly to the attorney for the CHP, Kamala Harris, who is now running for the US Senate seat soon to be vacated by Barbara Boxer. Harris represents Daniel Andrew. Why do you think nothing has been done. Probable cause? The guy is on top of Pinnock beating her on video. Pinnock settled for 1.4 million or so and then her lawyer was vindictively put in jail for a while because the CHP doesn’t like losing apparently.
Ag Harris has a much bigger problem. Captain GT Hammond, Daniel Andrew’s captain, filed suit against the CHP , Commissioner Farrow, and the State of California on Feb 27th , 2015. The Pinnock incident happened on July 1st, 2014. The case was quickly settled in September. Right after the Pinnock case was settled, Captain Hammond went on 3 months “stress leave”. Now why would Hammond need to go on “stress leave” on a settled case? The question becomes even more interesting when you consider the fact that CHP Captain GT Hammond may have been “ordered” to take three months “stress leave” to get him out of the way in order to give Farrow, Harris, and the Governor room to maneuver with Hammond out of the way. When Hammond came back in late November, he didn’t file any lawsuit until Feb 27th, 2015. Why the big delay? If there were issues to be litigated between Hammond and the parties to his lawsuit, what happened between when Hammond went on three months “stress leave” in September of 2014 and when he filed suit against his employer, his boss, and the state of California on Feb. 27th, 2015? That’s a six month delay. Hammond says he lost the respect of his men. Now let’s see. Some of Hammond’s officers got caught covering up the murder and robbery on 9/2/2013 of a young man named Trevor Daniel Sullivan. The Pinnock beating was July 1, 2013. On July 20th, 2014, Sullivan’s parents were in Sacramento at CHP headquarters meeting personally with Farrow, Preito, Stanley and Ehlers (Farrow’s factotum) in order to give them the name and phone number of a witness Hammond’s unit deliberately concealed from the “investigation” on multiple occasions starting with twice on the night of the murder and robbery. It turns out the Governor and AG were most likely in the other room watching the proceedings on video. Warren Stanley is most definitely camera shy. The big fear they all had was they were about to find out that Sullivan’s parents had learned through this deliberately concealed material witness that the entire CHP investigation centered around what turns out to be an entirely fabricated witness statement attributed to someone it turns out had fled the scene of the “accident” prior to the CHP’s arrival that night. (That’s right. The CHP’s entire collision report is a fraud and proven to be so.)
The astounded CHP top brass had to sit there with the Governor and the AG most likely watching in the other room and listen to the fact that their men had deliberately concealed a material witness on multiple occasions and covered up the murder and robbery of an innocent young boy on his way home.. The commissioners feigned ignorance, but you got the sense no one had ever told them to their face in their headquarters that they were basically all a bunch of incompetent liars. They were told to their faces that their documents were purely political without a shred of scientific evidence. That had to be hard to swallow. They just sat there and took it because they knew it was all true. To start things off, Farrow gave his condolences and bugged out to go sit with the governor and the AG. Guess they don’t trust each other and there most certainly is no videotape to destroy. Stanley and Preito remained and were told to interview the concealed witness themselves if they wanted to know what he had to say. Repeated requests for a copy of the interview they were then forced to conduct of this deliberately concealed material witness were withheld from the grieving parents by CHP special counsel Jonathan Saul Rothman until it was finally subpoenaed after a wrongful death civil case had been filed. That’s right. The killer’s identity has always been known to CHP. They CHOSE not to go after him. Instead, they tampered with evidence at the scene, cooked up a story, and said “a witness ” at the scene told them what happened. It wasn’t until almost 21 months had passed before the parents finally learned the killer fled the scene before CHP arrived and that the entire CHP report was a fraud. AG Harris agrees. She’s the CHP ‘s lawyer. As soon as the parents informed the CHP that their entire report was a fraud, Harris dispatched a letter to the grieving parents in a flimsy attempt to try and make people believe that this was the fist she had heard of the fraud. This letter from AG Harris , sent 8 months after the time limit for filing suit against a public entity in California had passed, was in response to the statutory green card filed 14 months prior to receiving her letter. In other words, why is Harris sending letters to Trevor’s parents long after the deadline to sue the CHP and the State of California has passed? Could it be that in cases of fraud the 12 month time limit does not apply? Then that could be construed to mean that AG Kamala Harris, the democratic darling now running for US Senate, is concerned that the CHP is now caught committing fraud and did conspire to cover up the murder and robbery of Trevor Daniel Sullivan. Otherwise, why would she bother to send the letter in the first place? Apparently she feels there is some legal exposure. She is trying to establish the fact that the fist she knew of the CHP conspiracy to cover up the murder of Trevor Daniel Sullivan was in April of 2015, right after word was sent to CHP headquarters that the parents had learned for sure that the entire CHP collision report was indeed a fraud. The killer fled the scene before CHP arrived. That was the big secret the CHP had been hiding all this time. Jackie Lacey and her flunkie Janet Jackson tried to suppress LAFD interview requests made by the parents through the LAFD Arson office. One interview was finally conducted that further proved the CHP had been lying all along.
On 12/22/2014, a comprehensive evidence package was certified mailed by Trevor’s parents to Secretary of State John Kerry, the LADA’s office (Presby), the LA County Coroner (McCracken) , the FBI, and the US Attorney’s office (Middleton). This evidence package no doubt found its way into the hands of the CHP and AG Harris most likely from the LA County Coroner’s office because no one could find the file there despite repeated follow up calls by Trevor’s parents to discuss the evidence proving the death certificate had been issued under false pretenses by coroner investigator Kristy McCracken. The evidence file had to be resent by certified mail a second time to assistant chief Ed Winter at the coroner’s office. The evidence was so damning that even Winter has been instructed not to answer the phone by Harris. All departments are in shutdown mode. LAFD, LADA, the US Attorney, all of them. They are all running from this case. No one wants to admit the CHP, the AG, and the Governor are complicit in the conspiracy to cover up the murder and robbery of Trevor Daniel Sullivan. The societal implications of this story seeing the light of day are too far reaching and damaging to the careers of all of these people to even contemplate. They don’t get any more corrupt than Governor Brown, AG Kamala Harris and the CHP. These people are despicable. They have abused their power to aid and abet a murderer and thief for no other reason than to further their own personal ambitions. They could not care less that Trevor’s family has not been allowed to mourn their loss in peace.
IN reality, CHP Captain GT Hammond filed suit to prevent Harris and the Governor from using him as a patsy in the Trevor Daniel Sullivan murder cover up. Captain GT Hammond, who makes about $234,000 a year is going to risk his job and his pension filing suit against the State, the CHP, and his boss because his men lost respect for him over the handling the Pinnock case? Ridiculous. The entire Central CHP unit knows Trevor Daniel Sullivan was murdered and robbed and they all know the CHP along with Farrow and Harris have been working diligently to cover it all up. They don’t like being associated with conspiring to cover up the murder and robbery of an innocent young boy is more like why Hammond feels he lost the respect of his men and well he should. There’s much more to the story folks than meets the eye. I can tell you for a fact that the CHP tried to alter the permanent medical records at the hospital to conceal the fact that Trevor had been hit by a car knowing a felony hit and run had been officially issued by the CHP minutes after the first 911 call came in. In their report, CHP does not even mention the felony hit and run. Hammond is the leader of the unit that got caught conspiring to cover up Trevor Daniel Sullivan’s murder. Now AG Kamala Harris is worried about what she perceives as her US Senate seat. When her donors find out what she’s been up to, they are going to be pissed. When her political enemies find out, they will probably have an easier time raising money. Kamala’s sister, Maya Harris, is one of Hillary’s senior policy advisers and likely to gain a position in Hillary’s administration should Hillary get elected. Now what do you suppose Hillary is going to have to say about this? Still wondering why the Attorney General of the State of California is writing letters to Trevor Daniel Sullivan’s parents long after the statutory deadline for filing suit against a public entity in California has expired? Why is Attorney General Kamala Harris asking who their attorney is? Could it be AG Kamala Harris wants to use public money to buy their silence before her donors find out? Could it be the Attorney General Kamala Harris is willing to let a murderer and thief go free and pay of the victim’s family just to further her own political ambitions? What on earth will Kamala’s parents think of the little political competition between Kamala and her sister? One thing is for sure, Kamala is still doing nothing about this situation. A killer is on the loose. She has his name. She does nothing. I guess she is qualified to be a US Senator. Not.
Just one note: If you obtain the CHP collision report, the name of the deliberately concealed material witness and his testimony gotten almost a year later, does not appear anywhere in the report or anywhere in the official record. Wonder why
AG Kamala Harris is now writing letters to Trevor Daniel Sullivan’s parents looking for their attorney. She’s worried about what she perceives as her US Senate seat slipping away when the public finds out she has been directing the CHP conspiracy to cover up Trevor Daniel Sullivan’s murder and robbery. She’s looking to use public money to buy their silence so she can further her own political ambitions. The 12 month deadline to file suit in California passed on 9/3/2014. Why is AG Kamala Harris writing letters in April of 2015? oh! That’s right! In cases of fraud the time limit does not apply. Yes folks, the killer fled the scene before the CHP arrived. As soon as Kamala found out we knew, she writes the letter trying to make it look like she just found out too! Cute. I hear Adam Schiff doesn’t care for her at , either. This is the big mistake she finally made folks. Who knew an innocent boy’s murder would end up costing AG Kamala Harris the US Senate seat in California. Governor Brown is not going to ride off into the sunset peacefully after all. Maybe he can hang out in the Nixon Library and read the AARP newsletters..
A felony hit and run was issued at 22:19:09 on 09/2013 according to official 911 log sheets. The CHP withheld the third 911 call from the recorded call on the record. They claim it was never recorded. CHP MAIT Sgt. Casey Miller says he listened to all five 911 calls 10 months later and he reports that none of them allege the involvement of another vehicle. Funny. Three 921 callers reported a car hitting a motorcycle. How did miller hear a recording 10 months later that the CHP reports does not exist? The CHP was forced to contact this woman, the 3rd 911 caller whose report triggered the hit and run incident going into the official record, 6 months after the “accident” and she reported a car hitting a motorcycle. Nine seconds after she hung up, a felony hit and run was issued
By CHP. Interestingly, CHP never mentions the hit and run in their report. Four of the five callers had occupants who thought a car hit a motorcycle. The other caller was from the guy who hit the motorcycle. His voice is on the fourth 911 caller’s recording giving her instructions about where she is as she responds to the 912 operator because the caller doesn’t know where she is. 911 asks her if anyone saw the car that hit the motorcycle . She says she’ll ask and yells out her window, ” did anybody see the car that hit him?” . The killer , standing outside her window, immediately shouts out ” NO!”. In this way he learned people were calling in saying a car hit a motorcycle. A witness from the highway who had circled back then drove up and a confrontation of some sort took place. The killer kept saying, according to the returning witness “there was no one near him ” , ” there was no one near him”. Right after that, the ambulance pulled up and sometime in all the confusion, the killer took off. The CHP NEVER SAW HIS CAR OR EVER TALKED TO HIM. Instead, the CHP fabricated the killer’s entire statement , cooked up a phony story, and out didn’t sell. Now AG Kamala Harris , Governor Brown, and the CHP are going to have to contend with the truth about what they did coming out in the news during a presidential election cycle in which AG KAMALA HARRIS is running for US Senate.
Dear CNN, 6/24/2015
After a 22 month investigation I conducted personally with my wife, we have learned that the CHP, AG Kamala Harris, and Governor Jerry Brown, all committed fraud and conspired to cover up the murder and robbery of Trevor Daniel Sullivan is Los Angeles on 9/2/2013. I am the father of the murdered boy in question. The story is more complex, but it reads like this,
CHP fraud and coverup of murdered Oregon boy exposed after 22 month investigation by murdered boy’s parents. AG Kamala Harris, who represents the CHP, guilty of continuation of CHP conspiracy to cover up murder in Los Angeles on 9/2/2013. Letter sent by Harris to parents only after fraud exposed proof of legal exposure of CHP, AG Harris, Governor Brown, CHP Commissioner Farrow, Atty. Jonathan Saul Rothman, and the State of California. Governor Brown, who ignored parental letters asking for help, could face impeachment and Harris could be disbarred and removed from office once the legislature is informed. FBI and US Attorney have turned a blind eye thus far. One of two deliberately concealed material witnesses came forward to parents 10 months later. His contact info given in person at face to face meeting with parents to CHP Commissioner Farrow, Warren Stanley, Rhonda Preito, and Lt. Ehlers in Sacramento on 7/20/2014 at CHP headquarters. CHP and AG Harris then forced to interview deliberately concealed material witness. Edited portion of tape played to parents over the phone on Aug. 18th, 2014. Copy of tape then denied to parents by special counsel to Commissioner Joe Farrow, Jonathan Saul Rothman. Wrongful death case filed against killer in LA County in Feb of 2015. AG Harris then forced to release withheld tape of deliberately concealed material witness by subpoena in wrongful death case. Released tape does not match tape played over phone previous August to parents by CHP Lt. Todd Workman. Fearing exposure of an additional coverup and a pattern of CHP corrupt and criminal behavior, AG Harris and CHP refused to hand over additional subpoenaed records of earlier “accident” in which another motorcyclist was killed in exact same spot, where no CALDOT camera is present, on 4/15/2013. Evidence displayed in official CHP photos of Trevor Daniel Sullivan case clearly from an earlier accident. Entire CHP Sullivan report based on a fraudulent and entirely fabricated witness statement attributed to killer who fled scene before CHP arrived. Parents discover CHP secret after personal 22 month investigation. Recorded concealed witness testimony on withheld CHP tape confirms LAFD Rescue #26, arriving 10 minutes before CHP, told everyone to leave as soon as they arrived, allowing killer to flee. Felony hit and run issued 3 minutes before LAFD Rescue #26 arrived not heard by LAFD because LAFD radio and CHP radio not connected. CHP arrived after ambulance gone to learn that LAFD already knew and reported Trevor had been struck by a vehicle that fled. CHP, having the killer’s ID and phone number from 911 call made to control narrative when undetected escape became impossible, decided to cover up the fact that the suspect vehicle and its driver had fled before they arrived. CHP then tampered with evidence at the scene, fabricated witness statements, and withheld and concealed personal property of victim from parents. Victim’s personal property was never turned in to coroner as required by California law. CHP never did a reconstruction. ACTAR accredited reconstruction report done by former head of Oregon State Police MAIT team Jim Pierce confirms Trevor Daniel Sullivan struck from behind by a vehicle. Trevor was also robbed of his I phone and cash. Cell phone records later obtained by parents show phone in use after his death for multiple days. CHP never reported phone missing and would not take a stolen property report. CHP official position is no crime took place. CHP never told parents phone was missing even though they were informed that Trevor had spoken to his mother five minutes before he was struck by the killer who fled. AG Kamala Harris, fearing federal RICO prosecution, writes letter postmarked 4/16/2015 only after conspiracy and fraud exposed seeking political and legal cover in run up to Senatorial campaign.
Secretary Kerry informed of the situation as is Congressman Adam Schiff’s office as of yesterday.
Mayor Garcetti, Governor Brown, US Attorney Lawrence Middleton, LADA Jackie Lacey, LA City Attorney Janet Jackson,
LAFD Officials Captain Donald Semenza, Clark Hills, are all aware of the situation.
The scores of CHP officers involved in the coverup whose names I can provide are available if you care to investigate the story.
For example:
CHP Central Captain GT Hammond filed suit against the CHP, Commissioner Farrow, and the State of California (Harris) on Feb 27th, 2015, ostensibly over the handling of the Marlene Pinnock beating case which happened on 7/1/2014. Hammond says he lost the respect of his men over the handling of the Pinnock case. If that were true, why did he wait until Feb, 27th, 2015 to file his suit? We were in Sacramento on 7/20/2014 personally handing over the name and phone number of the witness the CHP deliberately concealed from the investigation. Hammond immediately went on three months “stress leave” and returned in December, 2014. Hammond’s men knew their office was covering up the murder and robbery of a young boy and they didn’t like the thought that it was all going to come out and they would appear to be guilty by association. Imagine having to explain to their spouses and their children when the story comes out. That’s what Hammond’s unit does not like. That’s why they don’t respect him. Hammond makes $234,000 a year and he is committing career suicide by suing his employer. Why? He does not want to be made a scapegoat for AG Harris and Governor Brown. He’s not going to be the fall guy. The Pinnock case was settled in September of 2014 and Hammond files suit on Feb 27th, 2015, five months later?
Fact: On Dec 22nd,2014, we certified mailed evidence files to the LA County Coroner, the US Attorney’s office, and the LADA. We also gave files to the FBI and Secretary of State John Kerry. We feel certain, after following up in January of 2015 with the Coroner’s office and finding that no one could find the file, that it ended up in AG Harris’s hands. We resent the file to the coroner’s office and have yet to receive a response after proving to them that Coroner Investigator Kristy McCracken issued a death certificate under false pretenses after being manipulated into doing so by CHP Incident Commander Sgt. M Gill on the night of 9/8/2013 during a 10:56 pm phone conversation.
When Trevor died, the hospital did not call us. They never did. California has a Next of Kin Law signed into law 1/1/2001 by then Governor Gray Davis. Cedars Sinai made no effort to contact us or our local police. We have documentation proving CHP went to Cedars 23 hours after the incident and tried to get them to call us and they refused. CHP declined to call us from the hospital and left. The hospital had been prevented from calling us by the police the night before because they hadn’t called a single one of the five 911 callers yet, three of whom said a car hit a motorcycle. Though a felony hit and run was issued after the third 911 caller hung up, CHP never mentions the issue in their report. CHP was engaged in a cover up, made statements to medical personnel trying to get them to alter paramedic reports stating “car vs motorcycle”, and prevented hospital from notifying next of kin even though hospital had Trevor’s driver’s license with his home address and that of his family on his person. Our son was injured, died, and no one called us. The CHP was forced to call us 24 hours later, trying to hide from the coroner the fact that we had never been called the night before. California law charges the coroner with the responsibility of next of kin notification unless the deceased dies in a hospital.
We are determined to bring our son’s killer to justice in spite of what it may cost those officials who are seeking to trade their respectability for our son’s life and allow his killer to remain free. What will they tell the parents of his next victim?
We are prepared to provide documentation proving our claims to the appropriate investigative reporter.
If you decide to assign an investigative reporter to this story, please have them call us. We are prepared to fly to Atlanta and give you the exclusive story. We have informed LA Times, Sacramento Bee, Canyon News, and left a message on Carl Bernstein’s private Manhattan line. We understand it may be difficult to believe, but the entire security apparatus in California starting with Governor Brown. AG Kamala Harris (whose sister Maya is a senior policy advisor to Hillary Clinton), CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow, CHP Deputy Commissioner Rhonda Preto, CHP Chief Warren Stanley, Captain DW Bower, Captain GT Hammond and so forth is engaged in this cover up. We have gone to every single official seeking help and have been turned away in spite of the evidence. The letter from AG Kamala Harris, prompted only by the exposure of the fraud, reveals Harris’s understanding of the seriousness of the situation. The fact that the deadline for suing a public entity had expired 8 months prior to the drafting of Harris’s letter confirms the fact the Harris is well aware that fraud eliminates the time restriction for such a suit. Harris has absolute control over the state court system in California, but federally, she has no such power.
Thank you,
Make no mistake about it, the Republican National Lawyers Association and the RNC have taken notice. Today we were informed by an aid to the Oregon Attorney General’s office that these posts have been forwarded to the Oregon Attorney General fr her or No doubt the Oregon Governor, who has already been notified of the situation, will also review these posts. CNN, The NYT, the Washington Post, Carl Bernstein, Congressional Intelligence Committee member Adam Schiff (d) California , and many others have been notified. I wonder how Hammond’s suit is coming. I think his men are right. He is not worthy of respect. Anyone using their official powers to hide and protect Trevor’s killer deserves to be jailed.
Senator Pro Tem Kevin DeLeon
California State Senate
Sacramento, California
Dear Norma, 7/13/2015
My youngest son, Trevor Daniel Sullivan, was murdered and robbed by a group of known Korean gang members lead by Yong Sung Kim, aged 32, in Los Angeles on 9/2/2013. These known gang members, out engaging in gang activities in direct violation of prior court injunctions prohibiting such activities, including the murder and robbery of my son on known and established gang territory, are being protected by Governor Brown, Attorney General Kamala Harris, all of the members of the top brass at the CHP as well as multiple lesser officers of the CHP under their direct command. As our son was a new arrival from out of state and he was murdered and robbed by known Korean gang members of which there are an estimated 20,000 such Asian gang members in LA County alone, rather than do the right thing, the CHP decided they could get away with fabricating their entire collision report and sent their fraudulent report across state lines to us in Oregon. We were not fooled. We enlisted the former head of the Oregon State Police MAIT Team, a 36 year ACTAR accredited accident reconstructionist who specializes in motorcycle accident reconstruction and who teaches reconstruction science at the DPSST training center in Salem, Oregon, to reconstruct our son’s “accident”. Based on his scientific analysis, the forensic evidence proves Trevor was the victim of a violent act. Trevor was deliberately struck by a vehicle unexpectedly from behind and killed. One of the multiple witnesses deliberately concealed by the CHP is an off duty EMT who saw the accident, who saw the robbery, who reported what he saw to LAFD Captain Donald Semenza, who spoke to Trevor and based on his interaction with Trevor who was conscious, directed another witness who stopped directly behind him to call 911 and report that a car hit a motorcycle which she did. On her 911 call recording she reports a motorcyclist was hit and she states clearly that she is calling “on behalf of someone else”. that someone else is the off duty EMT seen by multiple witnesses attending to our son immediately following the crash sequence which he witnessed is its entirety. The first 911 call came in at 22:16:30. Rescue #26 arrived at 22:21:47 (2.5 mile trip all freeway trip). CHP arrived at 22:31:18 (4.5 mile all freeway trip) A felony hit and run was issued at 22:19:09 based on 911 caller #3, whose call the CHP claims was not recorded. 10 months later, CHP MAIT Sgt. Casey Miller reports in writing that he listened to all five 911 call recordings and one of them allege the involvement of another vehicle. A felony hit and run was issued at 22:19:09 because no vehicle was involved? We have two recordings that report a car hitting a motorcycle and all 6 LAFD personnel signed reports stating “car vs motorcycle” and paramedics did in fact report to and the attending physician entered in her official medical report the Trevor was “hit by a car”. Neither the 6 LAFD officials responding to the scene nor the attending physician have ever altered their records in spite of follow up efforts by the CHP to get them to do so.
We have abundant evidence to prove this and other criminal acts known to the CHP, Governor Brown and Attorney General Kamala Harris that took place at the scene of our son’s murder including tampering with evidence, concealing evidence, fabricating evidence, destruction of evidence, concealing material witnesses, knowingly making false statements to medical personnel at two hospitals in an attempt to alter the permanent medical records to which CHP and their attorney Harris have no access, fabricating medical statements and attributing them to the attending physician when CHP never spoke to her, all the way to basing the entire CHP report on a witness statement proven to be entirely fabricated by the CHP and then attributed to a witness who in fact was not alone, who had a lookout, was a known Korean gang member, and who in fact had fled the scene prior to CHP’s arrival and to whom the CHP has never spoken.
Due to the criminal conspiracy engaged in by the CHP and the continuation of that conspiracy by its top officials in Sacramento including Commissioner Farrow, Warren Stanley, Rhonda Prieto, Lt. Ehlers, Atty. Jonathan Saul Rothman, Governor Brown, Attorney General Harris, Captain GT Hammond, Captain DW Bower and a host of lesser officers under their command, we feel compelled to seek and audience with Senate Pro Tem Kevin De Leon in order to inform him of and to provide evidence proving the criminal activity engaged in by statewide office holders Attorney General Kamala Harris and Governor Jerry Brown so that Senator DeLeon may immediately institute impeachment proceedings against Attorney General Kamala Harris and Governor Jerry Brown for the purpose of removing them from office for malfeasance and engaging in criminal activity while in office.
Attorney General Harris is entrusted with protecting victim’s rights. She is charged with rooting out and eliminating fraud. At the same time, she is the CHP’s attorney. In this case, her clients are also the criminals. By abusing the powers entrusted to them, CHP et al are aiding and abetting our son’s killers. In that Attorney General Kamala Harris has known at least since 4/15/2015 or earlier that her clients have systematically engaged in a criminal conspiracy to commit fraud in order to cover up the murder and robbery of our son Trevor Daniel Sullivan, in that since she came into possession of this knowledge at whatever time is determined in the future she has still done nothing and allowed this situation to fester, and in that a calamitous conflict of interest written into the law prevents her from charging her own clients with any crimes, it has become clear that in order to protect herself and her clients, Attorney General Kamala Harris intends to allow our son’s killers to continue to roam free to kill and rob the innocent son’s and daughters of others with impunity.
CHP, Attorney General Harris, and Governor Brown first sought to conceal the fact that our son was a victim of a despicable and violent act and then sought to use all of the powers entrusted to them by the public to keep us from gathering the evidence necessary to prove their criminality.
I informed the CHP and Harris on 4/14/2015 via e mail that their entire report was then known by the evidence then in our possession to be a complete fraud. Two days later, while AG Harris was in New York with Hillary Clinton and her sister Maya, AG Harris had one of her subordinates dispatch a letter constituting and ex parte communication concerning the civil suit I filed against Yong Sung Kim for wrongful death on 11/3/2014 in which she communicates directly with me outside of my attorney client relationship in the civil case. This illegal and unethical letter is among the body of evidence I wish to present to Senator DeLeon in person. I had been sending multiple e mails to multiple officials and officers at CHP over an extended period of time seeking their help and AG Harris was seeking to inform my attorney in the wrongful death case of my behavior and to induce him to attempt to influence my behavior.
Yong Sung Kim, a known Korean gang member, was not alone in the vehicle he used to run down, kill, and rob my son and he along with his murderous accomplices did in fact flee the scene long before CHP ever arrived. All CHP activity including that of its top officials, attorney, and governor, including the issuance of a fraudulent collision report across state lines, were designed around concealing the fact that our son was therefore the victim of a hate crime over which the United States Government has jurisdiction.
As the former attorney general, Governor Brown himself argued in People of California vs Sang Min Kim as to “gang enhancement” theory. In that our son was murdered by known Korean gang members for the purpose of robbing him of his goods and that he was in fact robbed of his goods including but not limited to his new I Phone 4s which phone records prove was in use for many days after his murder, this case should have been referred to the FBI immediately by CHP and was not. CHP’s official position is that no crime occurred.
The sheer audacity of the effort to conceal the facts and the blatant abuse of power by the CHP, AG Harris, and Governor Brown is so staggering in its scope that it is difficult for people to initially believe. In the 22 months following our son Trevor Daniel Sullivan’s murder and robbery, we have had to conduct our own investigation while simultaneously being denied the dignity of mourning the loss of our youngest son in peace. It is our intention that all the facts in this case become publicly known, with or without the cooperation of Senator DeLeon.
We respectfully request an opportunity for safe passage to Sacramento and safe passage home to Oregon so that we may present evidence in person before a senate committee that will unfortunately destroy the credibility of the CHP and the security apparatus at the statewide level in California. Any hope of restoring the public trust once this story becomes more public lies with the decision of Senator DeLeon and the actions of the California State Senate. Brown and Harris have to go. They are a disgrace.
Secretary of State John Kerry has been briefed and is in possession of a large body of evidence. As he has been a little busy with the nuclear arms talks with Iran, we have not prevailed upon him for any additional help. This sort of thing may be a regular course of action for the CHP, but in this case the CHP erred severely in their judgment.
Be advised, we will never quit. We will never cease in our efforts to expose the truth. The men and women responsible will be held to account for their criminal activities while in office. When the slaughter if the innocent goes unpunished, there is no hope.
Sincerely yours,
Edmund Dinis Sullivan
cc: RNC, DNC, US Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch, US Department of Justice Hate Crimes Unit, US Potmaster General Interstate Mail Fraud Unit, Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump, Governor Jerry Brown, AG Kamala Harris, all 39 California State Senators, Pulitzer Prize winner Carl Bernstein, Huffington Post, Reddit, LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washingon Post, Chicago Tribune, CNN, Fox New’s Kimberly Guilfoyle, NBC San Fransisco, NBC Los Angeles, NBC Portland, Canyon News, U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff, Secretary of State John Kerry, President Barak Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow, CHP Warren Stanley, CHP Deputy Commissioner Rhonda Preito, CHP. Lt. Ehlers, special assistant to Joe Farrow, Special counsel to Joe Farrow, Attorney Jonathan Saul Rothman, CHP Captain GT Hammond, CHP Captain DW Bower, CHP Lt. Chris Margaris, CHP Lt. Mat Drewry, CHP Lt. Todd Workman, CHP Sgt. Casey Miller, CHP Sgt. Toggenberger, CHP Sgt. M Gill, CHP Officers Ibarra , Gomez, Celaya, Edmunds, Smith, Senter, Welch, F. Boucher, Rice, Starling, CHP Sgt. Powers, CHP Captain E.A. Krusey, CHP Officer Hernandez , CHP Officer R. Hines 17287, CHP Public Safety Dispatch Supervisor 10848 CHP Joanie Miller, Oregon Governor Kate Brown, Oregon AG Ellen Rosenblum, LA County Coroner Investigator Kristy McCracken, US Attorney Lawrence Middleton LA, US Attorney Portland, Oregon, FBI, LADA Jackie Lacey, LAFD Chief Ralph M. Terrazas, LAFD Captain Donald Semenza, LAFD Reddick, Mendoza, Hills, Smith, Hennesy, Cedars Sinai Hospital, Olympia Medcial Center, California Bar Association, One Legacy Organ Donation Center, LAPD Chief
The CHP deliberately concealed a material witness who was driving the car in which witness #4 told them that night that she was a passenger. In their collision report, the CHP deliberately did not check off the box next to her name that would have classified her as a passenger to conceal the fact that she was not alone in the car. The California vehicle code requires the CHP to identify all passengers in any car that was a part of or a witness to any incident in which anyone is injured or killed in their jurisdiction. By deliberately failing to check the box marked “passenger” next to the listed witness’s name, the CHP deliberately concealed the fact that she was not alone in the car. In that way, the CHP intentionally did not identify a known material witness or get her driver’s statement. She would not tell me his name or what he had to say a month after Trevor was murdered and robbed when I called her on the phone after texting her to get her permission to call and she consented, but she did let it slip that she was not driving. She also told me Trevor was conscious and she spoke to him. I informed the CHP in a citizen’s complaint that her driver had been deliberately concealed by their investigating officer and their captain, GT Hammond, simply ignored that and other critical issues in his official written response. Ten months after Trevor’s murder, the deliberately concealed driver/witness inadvertently texted me because his girlfriend was upset at the news a wrongful death civil suit was in the works requiring her and her boyfriend’s depositions and testimony etc. A trip to Sacramento and a personal meeting with all of the CHP’s top brass at their headquarters ensued on 7/20/2014. The top brass, knowing they were being watched on video, either having been kept in the dark by Hammond all along or having deliberately never contacting the girl to get her boyfriend’s name and his statement for the six months that had already passed since the filing of the citizen’s complaint, were now compelled to call one of the many witnesses the CHP deliberately concealed and get his statement. His testimony is on the tape we just received 6/28/2015. On August 18th, 2015, the CHP then played a heavily edited version of the tape to us over the phone unannounced. CHP edited out all the testimony proving we had been right all along before playing it to us over the phone on August 18th, 2014. The interview was planned and conducted with editing the tape in mind before playing the edited version to us over the phone. WE had filed the statutory green card with the Citizen’s Review Board and the one year anniversary of the murder was fast approaching. Harris and or Rothman advised CHP to continue to manipulate us in an attempt to get past the one year anniversary unmindful of the fact that fraud eliminates any protections provided by the looming 12 month deadline. When the CHP’s fraud was exposed on 4/14/2015, Kamala Harris, then in NYC with her sister and candidate Hillary Clinton, had a letter quickly dispatched to me in what can only be described as an illegal ex parte communication with me outside of my present attorney client relationship for the wrongful death filed against one of Trevor’s killers. No questions which would cast any doubt were ever asked during the interview or which would prove false the fabricated witness statement attributed to the killer/witness who had in truth fled before the CHP ever arrived. The “less edited” version of the tape is now in our hands and it confirms our worst suspicions. The tape allows us to actually hear the CHP in the act of obstructing justice. We can actually hear the conspiracy at work. In no way does the officer ever ask the questions even an untrained investigator would normally be compelled to ask of the witness. For example, in the fabricated witness statement attributed to the person we now know is one of the killers, the CHP says he was following 2-3 car lengths behind Trevor prior to the beginning of the accident sequence. On the “less edited “version of the tape it took us almost a year to get from Attorney General Kamala Harris’s minions, the witness states he saw the WHITE FOUR DOOR CAR driven by the killer IN FRONT OF TREVOR DURING THE CRASH SEQUENCE! After circling back to the scene with his girlfriend, this same driver of the white car seen in front of Trevor during the crash sequence was yelling, “We didn’t hit him!” and “There was no one near him!” repeatedly just prior to the arrival of the ambulance. In the confusion the killers fled.This means that at least for over a year the CHP and Kamala Harris have known this guy was not alone, he had a lookout, his car started out behind Trevor’s motorcycle and ended up in front of Trevor’s motorcycle during the crash sequence ON A ONE LANE ROAD. How do you get by a motorcycle on a one lane road when you start out behind him and end up in front of him when the motorcycle and its rider is then seen crashing through the air? How does your car end up crashing over the median in a cloud of smoke after crossing behind Trevor’s west traveling motorcycle from north to south, striking his rear tire, leaving a huge strike mark, so that you avoid running over the rider and his bike seen crashing down the middle of the lane and who were in fact were BOTH FOUND IN THE MIDDLE OF THE LANE BY THE PARAMEDICS WHO ARRIVED AND LEFT WITH TREVOR LONG BEFORE THE CHP EVER ARRIVED? Yes folks, the CHP, Attorney General Kamala Harris, and Governor Jerry Brown are definitely the bad guys. They are aiding and abetting murderers and thieves in order to preserve their positions of power and their reputations.
On April 14th,2015, CHP was informed enough evidence had been gathered to prove they never spoke to Trevor’s killer because he fled before CHP arrived. CHP lied about being at Olympia Medical Center to disguise how long ibarra and celaya were there talking to dr.Tsai asking him if Trevor’s body was “all tatted up” revealing CHP I it ally thought gang on gang. Oops. CHP was onside olympia for 15 to 18 minutes gathering intelligence. That’s where they got Trevor’s drivers license number without every seeing it because it was gone with trevor to Cedars Sinai before chp arrived at olympia. CHP ran Trevor’s driver’s license AFTER THEY LEFT OLYMPIA AND BEFORE THEY ARRIVED AT CEDARS. Jonathan Saul Rothman, CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow ‘s special counsel, announced his last day of employment was April 14th, 2015, the same day the CHP conspiracy was exposed and Kamala Harris heard about it while she was in new York with her sister Maya and
Hillary Clinton. DO YOU THINK A CHP LAWYER WOULD VOLUNTARILY LEAVE A PUBLIC PAYING JOB WITH BENEFITS ON HIS OWN.?
GOVERNOR BROWN, WE WILL NEVER BE JUDAS TO TREVOR
All 40 California state senators have been notified by mail of the crimes committed by Governor Brown, Attorney General Kamala Harris, Joe farrow and the rest of the 25+ CHP officers involved the the CHP conspiracy to cover up the murder an robbery of Trevor Daniel Sullivan by Yong Sung Kim and fellow known gang members on the night of 9/2/2013 in Los Angeles at LaBrea and the 10, a known gang ambush sight devoid of any CALDOT cameras. It’s one thing for police to feel themselves in danger and pull the trigger. It’s quite another for police to cover up a murder and robbery because they were too slow to respond and allowed the killer to escape and whose identity was never any secret prior to CHP’s arrival at the scene. The CHP deliberately concealed an eyewitness who saw the murder and who saw the robbery, who spoke to Trevor who was conscious after being run down from behind by a car on his motorcycle, and who gave instructions to another motorist who stopped to call 911 and tell them Trevor had been hit by a car. This eyewitness was never identified but his identity is known to LAFD personnel at the scene because he is an off duty EMT. First hand information was provided by the off duty EMT who saw the killer talking to 911 on the phone immediately after he saw Trevor get hit. The EMT saw Trevor being robbed . THE CHP CHARACTERIZED THIS IN THEIR FABRICATED REPORT AS THE EMT TELLING PEOPLE “NOT TO MOVE TREVOR”. The killer and his gang knew they had been seen. They knew their lookout screwed up and they could not get away clean. They had to steal Trevor’s I Phone because they set him up and needed to cover their trail by erasing his Gmail account. The whole purpose of running Trevor down from behind was to rob him. Trevor left his friend’s house for home stating he was going to buy a concert ticket on his way home. Trevor made five phone calls 1500 feet from where he was murdered while he was waiting for someone. Five minutes after he spoke wit his mom, Trevor was murdered and robbed. After running Trevor down from behind, Yong Sung Kim’s car was seen going up an over the curb / median creating a cloud of dust and coming to an abrupt stop. CHP withheld the third 911 caller’s 911 recording . We spoke to her and she saw the car driven by Kim on the median to the south of Trevor and his motorcycle. There is no question. Among the many things the CHP deliberately concealed and outright lied about is the fact that Yong Sung Kim and gang fled the scene ten minutes before the CHP arrived. The CHP then completely fabricated his statement, tailoring the facts to fit their concocted story specifically covering up each known fact based on the evidence with a lie. For instance, Trevor was gone in the ambulance before CHP arrived. paramedics state the found Trevor in the middle of the road near his bike and left his helmet , clothing, and shoes in the road next to his bike before they left.. Though CHP never saw Trevor, they moved his helmet, clothing, and shoes 78 feet to the east of the bike, placed them on the median 14 feet tot he west of where they absurdly claim Trevor hit the curb at 35 mph and was ejected, and took a staged “evidence ” photograph. That’s right folks. CHP tampered with evidence at the scene. Knowing what the paramedics were reporting to the hospital, the CHP went to the hospital and lied about what happened and where Trevor was found trying to alter the permanent medical records to which they have no access. The off duty EMT saw the whole thing, told the paramedics ( they knew each other), and the paramedics relayed the first hand account of the off duty EMT to both hospitals that tried to save Trevor. When the CHP came in later with their lies, the hospital staff knew they were lying and never changed the medical records. Knowing this, the CHP then lied to the coroner investigator 6 days later and got her to issue a death certificate under false pretenses, stating that there was “no foul play”. This is how they operate folks. Governor Brown, Attorney General Kamala Harris, CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow, and the rest of the corrupt CHP officers involved, especially Southern Division Captain DW Bower, Lt. Chris Margaris, Incident Commander Sgt. M Gill, and MAIT Sgt. Casey Miller, and all the rest are as corrupt and criminal as they come. They are caught and have no idea what to do. They were counting on Brown and Harris to use the public’s money to buy their way out of trouble like they always have. Brown and Harris failed. They lied about Kim having other people in his car to keep the Feds out because hate crimes fall under federal jurisdiction.
The feds have been kept posted by us all along. They kept saying is was a local problem. The Feds figured Kamala Harris, who is running for US Senator in California, would clean the whole thing up and buy her way out of trouble.
The usual playbook is for Brown and Harris and company to say there is not enough evidence etc. That tired old play went nowhere. There is more than enough evidence to convict Kim and his gang. There is no sale. This is a real as it gets folks. Brown, Harris, Farrow, and the CHP are all caught instigating and continuing a criminal conspiracy to cover up the murder and robbery of Trevor Daniel Sullivan by a known Korean gang member and his cohorts. They pathetically tried to say there was NO CRIME. This is not going to go away. The letter from Harris seeking to make a deal with the civil attorney who filed a wrongful death suit against Kim has been sent to all 40 California State Senators, President Obama, Secretary of State Kerry, Congressman Adam Schiff, the FBI, the US Justice Department in D.C. and many others including multiple media outlets currently reporting their outrage at the illegal killing of an innocent African lion by a dentist from Texas. Make no mistake, this is only the beginning. We will never give up and we will never be Judas to our son, Governor Brown. You, a trained Jesuit of all people should know that.
Commissioner Farrow and the whole department is “appalled” that first degree murder charges and obstruction charges loom for some of his minions? Appalled? Commissioner Farrow is directly responsible for playing a heavily edited version of a taped interview to us over the phone last year on this date and then withholding the taped interview of this same material witness his officers deliberately concealed from from the night Trevor was murdered and robbed by what we now know was more than one person in the car that struck and killed and robbed Trevor. Editing the tape is a crime in and of itself. We have the latest version of the tape and it has blank spots on it. AG Kamala Harris will not release the records of an “accident” which took place five months earlier in the THE EXACT SAME SPOT AS WHERE TREVOR WAS MURDERED AND ROBBED!” Remember, there are no CALDOT cameras at that location making it a perfect ambush spot and it is in a well delineated gang zone. Farrow is appalled? He himself is guilty of obstruction in a murder and robbery case. His innocent aw shucks schtick about how his department is so pure makes me sick to my stomach. He is a raving hypocrite. Ever notice how Jerry Brown stays out of the fray and makes no comment? He, harris, and the CHP are going to do everything to make this case go away. Harris could not stop the local DA because the criminal acts were not committed on while on duty. Harris’s “there’s not enough evidence ” ploy won’t work this time. She’s on her way out as AG. If she doesn’t get elected US Senator she will be out in the political cold while her sister is on the ins with Hillary in DC. Farrow is a joke. The culture of corruption is so rampant at the CHP that they are now protecting gang murderers and thieves to save their own skins. The amount of criminality on the part of the CHP in Trevor’s case is staggering. From tampering with evidence at the scene, making false statements to medical personnel at the hospitals, to outright withholding and destruction of evidence, the evidence is overwhelming. The accused killer CHP officer is said to have had the victim’s cell phone in his possession and the investigating offiers triangulated the victim’s phone with the killer’s phone. Trevor’s phone records show it was in use for at least three days AFTER HE WAS MURDERED. MY WIFE AND I MER PERSONNALY WITH FARROW AND HE WOULD NOT GET TREVOR’S PHONE RECORDS OR TRIANGULATE ANYTHING. Farrow is appalled? He should be arrested for obstruction along with his fellow conspirators. The CHP’s main tactic is to dismiss us as grieving parents. That’s how they comfort themselves. The former head of the Oregon State Police MAIT team who unlike the CHP MAIT team actually did do a reconstruction is the one who says Trevor was deliberately struck in an act of violence from behind, not grieving parents. One of their own, a man with impeccable credentials and 36 years of experience says there indeed was a crime. CHP has been conspiring to cover it up ever since. On mother’s day, 2014, five CHP officers beat a veteran to death. Look it up. These people think they can get away with anything. No wonder Warren Stanley is looking at the police chief’s job San Diego. No wonder Captain GT hammond is suing the CHP, Commissioner Farrow, and the State of California (spelled Kamala Harris and Jerry Brown) for trying to force him to skew the facts of the Marlene Pinnock investigation. Spell that ” Trevor Sullivan’s murder and robbery. The Pinnock case was settled in September of 2014. Hammond filed his suit on Feb 27th, 2015. Why the long delay? Spell that “subpoenas for the tape of the deliberately concealed material witness the CHP concealed in Trevor’s case arrived along with a subpoena for another “accident ” on 4/15/2013 where another motorcyclist was killed in the exact spot where TRevor was killed and robbed. CHP likely covered that one up , too. We are looking for the family of that victim. It happened 4/15/2013 o the west bound on ramp to the Santa Monica Freeway at laBrea. By the way, we have the killer on 911 tape saying no one saw what happened while he was monitoring a 911 caller’s call. What was he doing back at her car monitoring what she was saying to 911? How can anyone say ” no one saw” what happened? The CHP knows all this. CHP even invented a white SUV no one ever saw in the fabricated witness statement they then attributed to Trevor’s killer who only stopped with his buddies to rob Trevor. He called 911 because he was spotted and was trying to control the narrative. When that failed and he saw Trevor regained consciousness and a returning witness was speaking to Trevor, he immediately took off long before CHP ever arrived. When CHP got there, there was a fire engine, two LAFD guys, and a motorcycle. We have proof the CHP also concealed another witness who saw what happened and reported it to the LAFD guys at the scene. It’s ugly folks and getting uglier by the day. Farrow is a criminal. His own Captain GT Hammond is suing him. Hammond is a career guy who makes close to $235,000 / year. Why would CHP Captain GT Hammond commit what can only be characterized as an act of sheer career suicide? What sort of deal is Hammond looking for? How are Harris and Brown going to make this ugly first degree murder thing go away? We will NEVER STOP SEEKING JUSTICE FOR TREVOR. THERE IS NO STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS. THE EVIDENCE IS NOT GOING AWAY EITHER. No attorney will sue the CHP with is own money on our behalf and we don’t blame them. When CHP Commissioner Farrow withholds the taped testimony of a material witness the CHP deliberately concealed and we don’t get the testimony for almost two years after Trevor was murdered and robbed, when a heavily edited version of that tape is played to us over the phone in what can only be described as a criminal act, when Farrow’s personal attorney (Rothman) is fired the day we finally exposed the conspiracy on April 14th, 2015, when Attorney General Kamala Harris then sends us a letter two days later wanting permission to speak to our civil attorney, what does that say about the state of affairs at the CHP? Farrow is “appalled” that one of his officers has been arrested for first degree murder? Like he’s surprised? One thing is for sure, Farrow will never make it as an actor.
Attorney Jonathan Saul Rothman’s last day of employment as special counsel to CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow was April 14th, 2015. Coincidentally, an e mail I sent to CHP Commissioner Farrow on April 14th, 2015 exposing the fact that the entire CHP investigation into the murder and robbery of Trevor Daniel Sullivan wasn’t an investigation at all, but a HCP conspiracy and cover up. Yes, folks, Governor Brown turned a deaf ear to the several letters we sent to him concerning the CHP problem. Yes folks, California US Senate Candidate Attorney General Kamala Harris, the CHP’s attorney, has done nothing since she learned of the conspiracy to protect victim’s rights and to root out the conspiracy and fraud since of her clients lead by Commissioner Farrow. Rothman advised Farrow to continue the conspiracy. The name and phone number of one of the several deliberately concealed material witnesses popped up on 7/20/2014 in Farrow’s office during a personal meeting between Trevor Daniel Sullivan’s parents and Commissioner Farrow, Warren Stanley, Josh Ehlers, and Deputy Commissioner Rhonda Prieto, a mother of five daughters. In addition to now having to interview a material witness Farrow’s underlings deliberately concealed from the “investigation”, requests were made to preserve Trevor’s phone records and to speak with the pronouncing doctor. Dr. Michelle Pearl of Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles where Trevor died. Though Dr. Pearl’s official medical report states as the injury mechanism, “hit by a car”, the CHP investigating officer, an F. Ibarra, quotes in his official report that Dr. Pearl informed him around 3 am 9/3/2013 that Trevor had no injuries consistent with being hit by a car. Dr. Pearl claims no such conversation took place. Neither the request to preserve Trevor’s phone records nor an interview with Dr. Pearl ever took place. With the one year anniversary of the murder rapidly approaching, Rothman advised Farrow to design and conduct the interview with editing the tape in mind, then to edit the tape, and and then to have the heavily edited tape played to Trevor’ parents over the phone in mid August of 2014 in an all our effort to put them off and to keep them from filing a lawsuit against the CHP prior to the perceived deadline for doing so 9/3/2014. CHP Sgt. Todd Workman did the dirty work after CHP Lt. Chris Margaris, Captain Hammond’s right hand man ostensibly transferred to CHP Southern’s Investigative Unit for just such a purpose, conducted the telephone interview of the deliberately concealed material witness. Requests to preserve the tape followed immediately before Rothman or anyone could destroy it like the dash cam video had already been destroyed. Repeated written requests for a copy of the tape were denied by Rothman. It seems while Trevor’s parents were legally entitled to hear a heavily edited portion of the tape, they were not legally entitled to an actual copy. Some time after a after the wrongful death suit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court late in 2014, the tape was subpoenaed. Ironically, the subpoena for the “less edited” CHP version of the deliberately concealed material witness’s tape arrived on April 14th, 2015, the same day the CHP conspiracy was exposed. The entire CHP investigation rested on the statement of one witness who as it turns out, with his lookout and accomplices, murdered and robbed Trevor, and then fled the scene ten minutes before the CHP arrived without ever having given the statement the CHP claims he did. It is indeed very difficult to get a statement from someone who is not there folks. The killers fled no doubt in part due to the fact that Trevor regained consciousness and multiple witnesses were calling 911 reporting a car hitting a motorcycle. Knowing they had been seen by the off duty EMT right behind them who was first on the scene who witnessed the murder and robbery didn’t prevent the killers from robbing Trevor of his brand new Apple I Phone 4S and $300 in cash rent money he withdrew from the ATM earlier that day. It would seem to have been better to have fled without robbing Trevor of his I phone. It would seem to have been better still to just flee and to shut the phone off and toss it out the window. Knowing you had used your real Identity and your own cell phone to call 911 to control the narrative, fleeing and shutting the phone off would look too incriminating. No wonder the phone was never mentioned by the CHP when they called Trevor’s parents 24 hours later to tell them their son was dead and it was all his own fault. If the parents were ever to get the cell tower records easily available to the CHP with their own in house equipment without ever having to contact his cell carrier and see that the phone was moving about the city bouncing off cell towers nowhere near or in the vicinity of the ambulance now carrying the comatose Trevor Daniel Sullivan to the first of two hospitals that night. The tragedy of being refused by Cedars Sinai, equipped with a trauma center that could have easily saved Trevor’s life had he not been refused by Cedars Sinai, and all the precious time wasted by Cedars Sinai in having Trevor diverted to a facility unequipped to handle his injuries, did not become manifest until June of 2015, when the 50 pages of Trevor’s medical records deliberately withheld from Trevor’s parents were finally obtained. Among other things, the records Cedars Sinai deliberately withheld contained proof Cedars Sinai knew and did nothing to contact the comatose Trevor’s parents in direct violation of the Next of Kin laws of the State of California. Dr. Sam Toribati, Co -Chair of the Emergency Department at Cedars, later in June of 2015, said the CHP “doesn’t like it” when Cedars calls the parents. The withheld Cedars records show that 22 hours after the incident that ultimately killed Trevor, the same CHP officers from the night of the incident came into Cedars and tried to get the duty nurse to call Trevor’s parents knowing full well that only the emergency room physician can do the notification.
CHP declined an offer to do a joint notification there at the hospital. Cedars records say Trevor was “hit by a car”. The CHP offices conduction the conspiracy did not want the hospital calling Trevor’s parents or law enforcement in Oregon to do the notification because CHP did not want Trevor’s parents to know he had been in fact hit by a car. Two LAFD reports say “car vs motorcycle” and the doctor at Cedars Sinai hospital wrote in her official medical report “hit by a ca” as the injury mechanism. The two LAFD ambulance drivers met first hand with the off duty EMT who helped a conscious Trevor and who saw the incident and the robbery first hand. It was the two LAFD ambulance drivers who reported to Cedars the Trevor had been hit by a car. The story that CHP cooked up and started telling everyone was just that, a story they cooked up and attributed to Yong Sung Kim who CHP claims, was the story told to them at the scene by Kim. CHP kept secret from Trevor’s parents that his phone had been stolen. CHP kept secret from Trevor’s parents that Trevor had been hit by a car. CHP kept secret that a hit and run had been issued minutes after the first 911 calls began coming in. CHP kept secret the location of Trevor’s personal property to provide an avenue down which it could be plausibly said
that Trevor’s cell phone had “disappeared” were Trevor out of state parents never to claim of find his hidden personal property. CHP kept secret the fact that Yong Sung Kim fled the scene long before CHP arrived. CHP kept secret the fact that Kim did not act alone. CHP kept secret the fact that LAFD personnel, in a highly unusual move, actually called one of the 911 callers to try and verify wha the CHP was saying she said. Neither of the two LAFD reports were ever changed as a result much to the dismay of the CHP, who wanted LAFD to change their report so they could then go to the hospital and try to get them to change theirs. No one changed their report on the strength of the fact that they knew the off duty EMT who saw everything. Interestingly, the CHP never revealed his identity or go his statement, making the off duty EMY another deliberately concealed material witness. Sadly, another motorcyclist was hit by a car and killed in the EXACT SAME PLACE ON APRIL 15TH, 2013. Harris refused subpoenas for CHP records of that “incident” in spite for the fact that CHP used evidence from a prior accident and offered it as proof their fabricated story was true. We’ll see what the judge says. Trevor’s father is now attorney pro se. It will be interesting to see if the media comes to see the spectacle of the parents of an innocent young boy who was ruthlessly gang murdered in cold blood and robbed in Los Angeles when they depose the conspirators Attorney General Kamala Harris and Governor Brown have been so bent on protecting. Why? Brown and Harris are guilty of the continuation of the conspiracy to conceal the gang murder and robbery of Trevor Daniel Sullivan. Jonathan Saul Rothman is gone. LA Deputy City Attorney Janet Jackson’s phone is disconnected and her e mail address is defunct. President Obama has LADA Jackie Lacey’s letter to Trevor’s parents assuring them she found no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of the CHP. Just prior to the statutory lawsuit deadline of 9/3/2014, , CHP Captain DW Bower, Commander of CHP’s Southern Investigative wing, earlier wrote to Trevor’s parents that after a complete and thorough internal investigation which somewhat exhausted the department’s financial resources stating that he was unwilling to investigate any further as a result, Commander Bower found that he “agreed completely” with the department’s findings that “the evidence is consistent with the witness statements.” One has to wonder, is Bower that much of a moron or does he know exactly what’s going on? What do you think? Do you think GT Hammond’s current lawsuit against Commissioner Farrow, the CHP, and the State of California ( Brown and Harris) has anything to do with Marlene Pinnocks’s 1.5 million dollar settlement 6 months before he filed the suit on Feb 27th, 2015? Or do you think Hammond’s learning that Trevor’s parents got the first of his cell records proving his phone had been turned off and on multiple times over the first three days AFTER TREVOR WAS MURDERED AND ROBBED had something to do with it? Do you really think Attorney General Kamala Harris, who specializes in internet security and internet crime, knew nothing about all this before April 14th, 2015? Or do you think the April 16th letter was a feeble effort by Harris to try and disguise the fact that she had been illegally contacting San Rafael Attorney Louis Franecke who no longer represents Trevor’s estate? This is one question that begs an answer because since April 14th, 2015, Attorney General Kamala Harris seems far more concerned with the rights of convicted death row inmates which cost 308 million dollars each to execute than she ever displayed for the rights of Trevor Daniel Sullivan. Political ambition rears its ugly head folks. Harris is far more concerned with getting elected US Senator that she ever was about her CHP clients covering up the brutal cold blooded gang murder and robbery of Trevor Daniel Sullivan on the west bound LaBrea on ramp of the Santa Monica Freeway at 10:16 pm on the night of 9/2/2013. As for lying to Trevor’s parents, it’s all in a days work. There are one or two nagging problems. The cell tower records from Trevor’s stolen I phone 4S currently under forensic examination seem to provide the concrete evidence the CHP tried so hard to conceal. Indeed, there was a crime. CHP’s official position is that there was no crime. I don’t think that is going o hold up. That leads us to one last question. Which is worse? A CHP officer charged with first degree murder? Or, Governor Brown, Attorney General Kamala Harris, CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow, Warren Stanley, Rhonda Prieto, Josh Ehlers, DW Bower, GT Hammond, Chris Margaris, Todd Workmann, Jonathan Saul Rothman, MAIT Sgt. Casey Miller and the rest of the incompetent cast at CHP conspiring to cover up the murder and robbery of an innocent young boy minding his own business on his way home at a decent hour and just letting the murderers and thieves go free to kill and rob the innocent children of others?
Well well folks. This just keeps getting more and more interesting. We now have the cell tower data showing Captain Hammond’s men knew Trevor was robbed. As LADA Assistant DA James Garrison told us, “If he was robbed he was murdered.” For those of you not in the know, an I Phone 4 S can be tracked whether it is on or off. The killer had accomplices with him in his car as we have come to learn in spite of the efforts of former special counsel to the “appalled” CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow, Jonathan Saul Rothman, to prevent us from learning that fact in what can only be described as an act of interstate wire fraud. Trevor’s phone was moving about the murder site and traveled in a pattern which shoes the killer was trying to make it look like LAFD Engine #68 or Rescue #26 might have stolen the phone off Trevor’s body at the scene where Trevor was run down from behind on his motorcycle by the killers in the car that was seen leaving the scene ten minutes before CHP arrived. CHP then fabricated their entire report and attributed the key witness statement to the killer who wasn’t even there. Why would the killer argue with a statement that puts him and his accomplices in the clear, after all? Only problem is the killer was gone before CHP arrived. Now, a 16.5 billion dollar insurance company, MMA UK plc , which owns COVEA, the largest insurer in France, which own CSE insurance of Walnut Creek, which was founded in 1949 specifically to insure firemen and policemen in the State of California, is paying Bremer Whyte Brown and O’Meara of Newport Beach untold amounts of money to protect a gang of Korean Killers who murdered and robbed an innocent boy in a civil wrongful death case in which the killer;’s statement and the entire report was fabricated. That’s right folks, Kamala Harris and Jerry Brown have put it all in the line. The profits from the revenue stream of state paid insurance premiums for firemen and police in California that being siphoned off to a foreign insurance conglomerate are going to pay Bremer Whyte Brown and O’Meara to protect a gang of Korean Killers when who they are really protecting is Joe Farrow and his co conspirators at CHP, Harris, and Jerry Brown from criminal exposure to the FBI for conspiracy to cover up Trevor’s murder and robbery. As incredible as it may seem, the case is BC562756 in Los Angeles Superior Court.
Could be people will be fighting to get on this jury trial scheduled for May of 2016. Attorney Pro Se for the victim is now Trevor’s father. The big bad law firm with 16.5 billion dollars behind it vs the victim’s father. All they are doing now is spending MMA UK’s money to find out what we have spent the past two years learning.
Someone should alert Harris’s donors that their money is going down the drain.
Mr. Sullivan, I firstly want to say I am truly sorry for your loss. I stumbled across this article. And I’m curious, what do you think the motivation for the police cover-up would be? If Mr. Kim did indeed hit and kill your son, why would the police attempt to protect him? Would they not just go and arrest him if they had the evidence they needed?
Savvy writing – I am thankful for the specifics , Does anyone know if my company can get ahold of a fillable 2011 CA CHP 555 copy to type on ?
The dirty CHP Cop, Fabio Ibarra, never saw Kim at the scene. The phone number Kim used to call 911 is registered to alias used by Kim to disguise his involvement. I have since deposed Kim For 3.5 hours on video. KOIN TV in Portland Oregon aired a 4 minute segment including some of Kim’s video testimony.
Ibarra has no way of explaining where and how he obtained Kim ‘s name.
I have 9 witnesses whose testimony all prove Kim fled the scene and Ibarra’s report is a fabrication.
I refer you to Google ” 3 CHP Officers arrested in murder for hire scheme in Merced, Ca.
Ibarra and Kim Knew each other and both were in on the planning of my Son’s murder.
We have proof Kim stalkyd my son for 2.5 miles before he and his buddies murdered and robbed my son.
Trevor Sullivan Legal Fund on gofundme has all the specifics outlined in the many updates.
I appreciate it your interest. Aside from state budgetary concerns that mandate the CHP close cases as quickly as possible to avoid the expense and time involved, there are corrupt CHP officers who engage in criminal activity for their own reasons.
I had a very serious civil court hearing in Portland 3 days after my son died where I was to show video surveillance proving not only my complete innocence in a false arrest case, but it also proved the guilt of a nephew and GrandSon of two local deputy sheriff’s.
The guilty party wants to be a cop. The City along with the local arresting officer who knew the perpetrator well covered for this kid. He precipitated a bomb scare to hide the fact that he tried to steal my forgotten brief case. It is all caught on video and audio. We called them and told them I forgot my briefcase. They said they had it. When I got there, there were police everywhere and the arrested me on the spo. I had no idea what was going on. The police issued a false press release and a false policy report to protect the kid Whose uncle and grandfather were local deputy sheriffs. The city tried to prevent me from getting the surveillance tape in court. I got it and studied it. As soon as I showed it to the city attorney he stopped all charges but the did nothing to the kid. He was 26 at the time he SWATTED me. The kid’s uncle and grandfather,
The City of Lake Oswego, the Lake Oswego Police, the city attorney, Cain Petroleum, and their insurer Mutual of Enumclaw who was in the middle of moving from Washington to Oregon so they could be under a new charter that allowed them to issue stock to the members of the board ( think aquisition target ), and the arresting officer, did not want that surveillance video shown at the hearing up here.
Based on the evidence we have, we believe IBarra was hired to kill our son a day used Kim and his fellow gang members to assassinate our son just before the hearing up here for which we waited for three and a half years. We have no doubt that Ibarra Knew and protected Kim. Kim’s lawyers suborned perjury and committed fraud upon the court trying to keep Ibarra and Kim’s relationship and prior knowledge of each other secret. That has all been uncovered now. The proof is on the hands of the Civil court. The state Is ProtectING itself and protectING KIM to avoid a major political scandal. The CHP is corrupt all the way to the top. We met with Commissioner Farrow and he ordered the continuation of the cover up. The Merced case was already going on. Three CHP officers were arrested in a murder for hire scheme. Farrow and the governor didn’t want ANOTHER murder for hire case on their hands so they tried to lie to us And failed completely. We have all the evidence to prove pret mediated murder and the CHP’S coverup. Politics us the only thing allowing the killers and the dirty cop to roam free. I deposed the dirty cop face to face at the ATTORNEY GENERAL’S office in Los Angeles on Jan. 21, 2016. He would notook me in the eye. He lied the entire time under oath. It was pathetic. Time Will prove me right. There is no statute of limitations.