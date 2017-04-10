BEVERLY HILLS – A woman was killed and another man was injured in Beverly Hills after a car deflected from an earlier crash hit them on Apr. 9.

Two cars crashed at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Bedford Drive at around 5 p.m. after which one of cars hit the woman and man. The man and woman, both pedestrians, had been rushed to the hospital where the woman was pronounced dead. The man suffered critical injuries.

“On Sunday, April 9, 2017, at approximately 5:02 p.m., Beverly Hills Police units were dispatched at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Bedford Drive regarding a traffic collision,” said Lt. Renato Moreno, Traffic Bureau Commander of Beverly Hills Police Department.

Moreno further stated that the one of the cars deflected into south east corner of the intersection where it struck a male and female pedestrian.

“Beverly Hills Fire Department Paramedics transported both the pedestrians to local hospitals and the female was pronounced deceased upon arrival at the hospital,” said Moreno. “The male pedestrian remains hospitalized in critical condition. The names of the pedestrians are being withheld until notification of next of kin.”

Wilshire Boulevard will be closed in both directions between Roxbury Drive and peck Drive for the remainder of the investigation.