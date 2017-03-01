LOS ANGELES–It was first announced on February 26, 2017 that the car in which American rapper Tupac Shakur was murdered is on sale for $1.5 million.

The model is a black 1996 BMW 750iL which was initially owned by Suge Knight, 51, the co-founder of Death Row Records.

Shakur, who was 25 at the time of his death, was killed in a drive-by shooting on September 7, 1996 in Las Vegas, NV. He was taken to the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, where he died six days later. Knight, who was driving the vehicle, survived his injuries.

Moments in Time, a California dealer of celebrity memorabilia, has listed the BMW on their website as “The car in which Tupac Shakur was killed.” At the time of Shakur’s murder, the vehicle had been shot 14 times by the suspect. Hollywood Life disclosed that indentations can still be seen on the vehicle’s door panels, and that it has been bought and sold many times since Shakur was killed, including at a Las Vegas Police auction.

The dealer did not provide details on the vehicle’s history since Shakur’s death, though the odometer reportedly reads over 92,000 miles. The initial dealer was allegedly Nick Alexander Impori.