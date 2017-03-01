LOS ANGELES—On Wednesday, March 1, a carjacking suspect surrendered to police following a long chase across West and South Los Angeles.

According to authorities, the carjacking incident was reported at about 7:40 a.m., at the intersection of East 68th Street and South Central Avenue, in Florence. At 8:00 a.m., South Gate police officers located the suspect driving the stolen vehicle, a gray four-door Scion xD. Captain Darren Arakawa of the South Gate Police Department stated that the pursuit began near Tweedy Boulevard and Otis Street.

The suspect drove at a moderate speed down Century Boulevard toward the 405 freeway, before turning off onto Manchester Avenue. Police officers followed the suspect through several neighborhoods, including Century City, Inglewood, Playa del Ray, Hermosa Beach, and Manhattan Beach. They attempted to deploy spike strips on the vehicle, without initial success. At about 9:30 a.m., near Redondo Beach, they were able to puncture the suspect’s tires.

Officers employed several PIT maneuvers, or precision immobilization techniques, to cause the suspect’s car to spin and lose control. The driver, undeterred, put the car into reverse and drove through oncoming traffic. The suspect managed to turn the vehicle around and resumed driving.

At about 9:45 a.m., a final PIT maneuver brought the suspect’s vehicle to a stop at Palos Verdes Boulevard along Pacific Coast Highway, on the border of Redondo Beach and Torrance. Two armored SWAT vehicles and multiple patrol cars surrounded the suspect, who remained inside the car.

At about 11:15 a.m., the suspect surrendered and emerged from the car with his hands behind his head. He was taken into custody by authorities.