CLEVELAND, OH—The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors in a Christmas Day matchup 108-109 on Sunday, December 25.

Cleveland rallied from a 14-point fourth quarter deficit, taking the final lead on a Kyrie Irving jump shot with 3.4 seconds remaining in the game. Irving would finish with 25 points, six rebounds and 10 assists.

“He’s just a killer on the court,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said of Irving after the game. “We put the ball in his hands at the end of the game to go one-on-one against Klay, who’s a great defender.”

The game marked the first matchup between the two teams since the Cavaliers defeated the Warriors in last year’s NBA finals after trailing in the series 3-1.

LeBron James had 31 points, 13 rebounds and four assists for the Cavaliers, who have won five consecutive games and nine of their last ten. Kevin Love scored 20 points while grabbing six rebounds and five assists. Triston Thompson added eight points and eight rebounds.

Cleveland is now 23-6 overall and first place in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers will play the Detroit Pistons in their next game on Monday, December 26.

Kevin Durant had a game-high 36 points and 15 rebounds for the Warriors, who snapped a seven-game winning streak with the loss. Klay Thompson scored 24 points, including five 3-pointers while Steph Curry added 15 points, three rebounds and three assists. Draymond Green contributed 16 points, four rebounds and four assists.

The Warriors fall to 27-5 overall, retaining the NBA’s best record. Golden State will host the Toronto Raptors in their next meeting on Wednesday, December 28.