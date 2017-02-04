BOSTON, MA—The Los Angeles Lakers losing streak continues, this time coming from a 113-107 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday, February 3.

D’Angelo Russell led Los Angeles with 20 points, six rebounds and six assists. Lou Williams scored 21 points and grabbed four rebounds and four assists off the bench. Nick Young scored 17 points, including 5 3-pointers. Young leads the team in 3-pointers made this season and will represent the Lakers in the All-Star game’s upcoming 3-point contest. Larry Nance Jr. had a double-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Brandon Ingram added 14 points and six rebounds off the bench.

All-Star Isaiah Thomas scored a game-high 38 points for the Celtics, including 17 in the fourth quarter. Jae Crowder had 18 points and six assists while Jaylen Brown added 12 points and seven rebounds. Al Horford contributed 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Marcus Smart scored nine points and had three rebounds and seven assists.

The Lakers were unable to stop the Celtics offense, allowing Boston to make over 47 percent of their field goals.

“We stopped moving the ball,” Lakers head coach Luke Walton said. “Because of it, we don’t make shots, and then our defense got lazy.”

The Celtics have won six consecutive games and are 32-18 overall and trail the Cleveland Cavaliers by two-games for first place in the Eastern Conference. Boston will host the Los Angeles Clippers next on Sunday, February 5.

Los Angeles has lost eight of their last 10 games and two straight, falling to 17-36 overall and 14th place in the Western Conference. The Lakers will continue a five-game road trip with a game against the New York Knicks on Monday, February 6.