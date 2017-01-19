INGLEWOOD—The Los Angeles Chargers made their debut in the Southland on Wednesday, January 18 at The Forum in Inglewood. Walking distance from their new stadium, the opulent $2.6 billion complex will host both the Rams and the Chargers home games beginning in 2019.

Hundreds of loyal fans- and a smattering of jilted San Diego residents who refuse to accept the reality of the decision. A small, rowdy group of former ‘San Diego Chargers’ fans shouted obscenities and heckled Chargers owner, Dean Spanos. Perhaps these disgruntled fans should realize the citizens of San Diego rejected a measure to build them a new stadium, and had the second lowest attendance in the NFL.

The better question is why did it take this long?

Chargers stars were praised with cheers and confetti, including Quarterback Phillip Rivers, Running Back Melvin Gordon and Offensive Tackle Brandon Mebane.

Mebane, a former Crenshaw High football star is extremely grateful and happy for his homecoming. After the rally concluded, he exited The Forum and signed autographs for the die hard fans for nearly an hour afterwards.

The Bolts accept and are fully aware of the expectations that await them. However, if they win, the fans will come out in droves. Everybody loves a winner, although their record was 5- 11 last season. Many of the losses were by 7 points or less, this is a better team than their record would suggest.

The Chargers home schedule in 2017 features matchups against the Denver Broncos, the Miami Dolphins and their arch rival, the Oakland (Vegas, maybe) Raiders. The 30,000 seat StubHub center is small by NFL standards. All that means is every game is destined to sell out, and be a loud energetic, passionate crowd.

Other guests included NFL Commissioner Roger Goodwill, and Inglewood Mayor James T. Butt. The “Welcome to Los Angeles Rally” was a resounding success!