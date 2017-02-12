WEST HOLLYWOOD—A two year-long investigation conducted by Claremont police led to the arrest of a major child sex predator in West Hollywood on Tuesday, January 31.

The investigation into Glen James Anderson, 33, began in 2015 when Claremont police officers responded to reports that a 15-year-old female student had left school with a suspicious adult male, and was later seen being dropped off by that same man. When authorities arrived, the man was gone, however, they were able to interview the victim and learned she had met the man on the internet. Detectives searched her cellphone and discovered communication between her and the suspect, discussing sex acts that had taken place between the two of them.

In October 2015, a search warrant was served at Anderson’s home in West Hills, where he was arrested. “During a search of his room, several phones, computers, and electronic storage devices were seized,” Claremont Police Department Sgt. David Hardin said in a statement on Wednesday, February 1. Anderson was transported to the Claremont Police Department jail where he was booked, and later released after posting bail.

After the arrest, detectives began the lengthy process of sifting through storage on the devices, which possessed more than 10 terabytes with of child pornography – the largest collection Claremont and assisting LAPD detectives have seen, according to reports. During the investigation, detectives uncovered a potential second victim: a 13-year old junior high student from Long Beach, who they later learned had a sexual relationship with the suspect, as well. Investigators submitted their case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, who resultantly charged Anderson with with nine felony counts of sex acts with minors and possession of child pornography.

“For the last four months, detectives have been on the hunt for Anderson,” Hardin said. Claremont police located the suspect in West Hollywood on Tuesday, January 31; he was arrested and is currently being held at Los Angeles County’s Pitchess Detention Center North Facility in Castaic in lieu of $390,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, February 15 at Pomona Superior Court – if convicted on all charges, Anderson could face up to 30 years in federal prison.