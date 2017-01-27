BEVERLY HILLS—Chris Brown’s Lamborghini Aventador was found destroyed in Beverly Hills in the early hours of Tuesday, January 24.

Chris Brown was not in the vehicle during the crash. TMZ reported that Brown often lets his friends drive his cars and that he has no knowledge of who was driving it at the time of the crash. The value of the ride is between $400,000 and $500,000.

Police reported the crash as a low priority investigation on the basis that there were no other cars involved and no property was damaged. The black and orange Lamborghini was abandoned when police arrived at the scene.

Brown’s recent activity on Instagram shows him promoting his new Black Pyramid clothing line and a video showing off his collection of other expensive, exotic vehicles. Brown has not yet made any mention of the crash and police have yet to determine what was the cause of it.