ROCKLIN—American Sign Language (ASL) will celebrate its 200th anniversary since being established at the first American school for the deaf in 1817. A community eager to promote this history is the ASL program at William Jessup University (WJU).

They are holding the event, “ASL Day For All” on Saturday, April 8 to bring the Deaf and hearing people of northern California together. The event will include booths set up to bring joy and amusement along with informative stations. Interpreters will be provided at every station, which makes it Deaf and hearing friendly. There will be workshops covering ASL skill, history, and culture.

WJU is active in the Deaf community and is a proud supporter of Northern California Hands and Voices, Family SOUP and Family Resource Center (two groups they help support through Deaf Family camps), and ASL community classes targeted at the Parents of DHH kids. WJU is a good resource to learn more about ASL, Deaf community, and deafness is general.

According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), more than 90 percent of deaf children are born to hearing parents. In accordance to the Hearing Health Foundation, one in five Americans have hearing loss in at least one ear and three out of every 1,000 children are born deaf. WJU strives to reach those families and exhibit the joy, life, and communication ASL can bring.

“ASL Day For All” will be held at William Jessup University in Rocklin, California from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tickets are available at the event $10 per person or $20 per family (cash only).

For more information on William Jessup, visit www.jessup.edu or call (916) 577-2200.