SANTA MONICA—On November 13, the Santa Monica City Attorney’s Office concluded a battery and excessive force case against Santa Monica College Police Officer Michael Champagne. According to a press release from the city of Santa Monica, Officer Champagne was accused of excessive force after arresting a homeless individual on the campus of Santa Monica College on January 19, 2017. Champagne will serve one year of summary probation, 150 hours of community service, and a 100-year stay away from the victim. He will also be prevented from owning or using a firearm for 10 years.

The Attorney’s Office pursued misdemeanor charges after the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office decided not to file felony criminal charges.

“The City of Santa Monica is committed to meaningful accountability for all, including law enforcement personnel,” said Chief Deputy Terry L. White.

Deputy City Attorneys Autumn Rindels and Meryl Chambers with the Criminal Division of the Santa Monica City Attorney’s Office were in charge of the investigation and prosecution of the case with the assistance of the Santa Monica Police Department.