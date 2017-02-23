WEST HOLLYWOOD—Due to the Awards Season, there are many upcoming road closures in West Hollywood, specifically near the West Hollywood Library and near Hollywood and Highland.

According to the City of West Hollywood website, in response to the traffic diversions, CityLineX will change selected pickup and drop-off locations as so:

Monday, February 27, 2017–PM only

Tuesday, February 28, 2017–PM only

The West Hollywood Library stop will not be accessible because of road closures. CityLineX riders are recommended to get on the bus and depart at San Vincente/Melrose, located near the Pacific Design Center.

Regular and detour stops near Hollywood and Highland will not be accessible from Monday, February 20, 2017, to Tuesday, February 28, 2017, due to road closures. Riders of CityLineX are recommended to get on the bus and depart in the loading zone on Orange Drive, located south of Hollywood Boulevard, near the Roosevelt Hotel.

CityLine is West Hollywood’s free mini bus. It is open to the general public.

CityLineX is a free connection between West Hollywood and the Hollywood and Highland Metro Red Line Station. Its operating hours are weekdays, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Westbound shuttles leave from the west side of Highland Ave, and Eastbound shuttles leave from the West Hollywood Library. CityLineX drives along Santa Monica Boulevard.

For more information about CityLineX, please visit www.weho.org/cityline or call (323) 848-6510. For individuals who are deaf or hearing impaired, please call TTY (323) 848-6496.