CHARLOTTE, NC—Blake Griffin had 20 points and 12 rebounds and Deandre Jordan grabbed 16 rebounds, leading the Los Angeles Clippers past the Charlotte Hornets 107-102 on Saturday, February 11.

Austin Rivers added 18 points, three rebounds and five assists for the Clippers, who have won two consecutive games and four of their last 10. Jamal Crawford scored 22 points, including five 3-pointers, off the bench.

Raymond Felton had 9 points, seven rebounds and five assists while starting for the injured Chris Paul. Marreese Speights contributed eight points, four rebounds and two assists.

After beginning the season with a franchise best 14-2 record, the Clippers have fallen to fifth place in the Western Conference following injuries to stars Griffin and Paul, who remains inactive after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb.

Nicolas Batum led the Hornets with a game-high 25 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Frank Kaminsky had 20 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, eight rebounds and five assists. Marco Belinelli added 17 points, four rebounds and one assist off the bench. Jeremy Lamb scored 13 points and Kemba Walker contributed 10 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Center Cody Zeller did not play due to quad soreness. Zeller has missed eight of the Charlotte’s past nine games.

Charlotte has lost back-to-back games and nine of their last 10, tying the Miami Heat for 10th place in the Eastern Conference with a 24-30 record. The Hornets will face the Philadelphia 76ers in their next game on Monday, February 13.

The Clippers are 33-21 overall and two games ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies for fifth place in the Western Conference. Los Angeles will continue a five-game road trip with a matchup against the Utah Jazz on Monday, February 13.