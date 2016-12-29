NEW ORLEANS, LA—The Los Angeles Clippers lost their fourth straight game, falling to the New Orleans Pelicans 98-102 on Wednesday, December 28.

Austin Rivers scored 22 points for the Clippers while starting for the injured J.J. Redick (hamstring). Chris Paul had 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists in his return from a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury. Deandre Jordan added 13 points and 25 rebounds while Marreese Speights contributed 11 points and four rebounds off the bench.

Paul played 30 minutes, and will have his playing time restricted for the near future.

“Given my minute restriction and stuff like that, we had to think long-term,” Paul said. “All in all, I think we’re going to be okay…At the end of the day, we want to be healthy at the right time.”

Anthony Davis led the Pelicans with 20 points, five rebounds and four assists in their third consecutive victory. Buddy Hield scored 17 points while grabbing six rebounds and Jrue Holiday had 11 points, four rebounds and nine assists. Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway scored 12 points each off the bench.

“We’re just maturing as a team,” Davis said after the game. “We’re trusting each other. We’re playing for each other and we’re just locked in more down the stretch.”

The Pelicans have won six of their last 10 games and are 11th place in the Western Conference. New Orleans will travel to New York to play the Knicks on Friday, December 29.

Los Angeles has lost four of their last six games, falling to 22-12 overall and fourth place in the Western Conference. The Clippers will continue a three-game road trip with a matchup against the Houston Rockets on Friday, December 30.