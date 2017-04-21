Clippers Rally To Knock Off Utah Jazz, Take 2-1 Series LEAD

SALT LAKE CITY, UT- The Los Angeles Clippers knocked off the Utah Jazz, 111-106 on Friday, April 21st in game 3 of there dramatic 1st Round Western Conference Playoff series. Behind a Clippers 15-0 run in the 4th quarter, the Clippers mounted a furious comeback led by Chris Paul’s 34 point outing, to take a 2-1 lead in their best of 7 series.

Paul was sensational; his 9 straight points late in the game willed the Clippers to a crucial playoff W. The Clippers snap a six game losing streak in the postseason. Paul also dished out 10 assists and 7 rebounds.

The rabid Utah fans who filled Vivant Smart Home Arena were stunned as the Jazz blew a nine point second half advantage, despite Gordon Hayward scoring a career playoff high 40 points. The crucial win comes at a price, however, as Blake Griffin left the game in the first half and did not return.

Griffin left the game with 3:18 remaining in the second quarter and did not return after landing awkwardly following a transition layup. The Clippers ruled it a bruised right big toe. The five-time All-Star had 11 points, six rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes.

The Jazz shot 52% from the field, hit an astounding fourteen three pointers, yet must regroup after the painful loss. This is a monumental victory for the Clippers, they will meet again Sunday, April 23rd at 6:00PM.