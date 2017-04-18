Clippers Roll Over Utah Jazz, Series Tied 1-1

LOS ANGELES-The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, April 18, 99-91 at Staples Center to even their playoff series at 1-1. From the tipoff, the Clippers played with a sense of urgency and controlled the tempo all night.

Point Guard Chris Paul asserted himself, knocking down one shot after another. The offense was humming along; DeAndre Jordan brought the fans to their feet on a reverse Alley-Oop dunk on a night when the Clippers had 26 assists. The Jazz didn’t stand a chance.

Chris Paul led the team with 21 points and 10 assists, while Jordan scored 18 points on 9/11 FG, and grabbed 15 rebounds. The Jazz already accomplished their goal by stealing a game 1 in Los Angeles. Setting the stage for a pivotal game 3 on Friday night from Salt Lake City.

It was one of their best defensive performances all year. The effort was on full display, rotating to force numerous turnovers. A 180° difference from Saturday night, as Utah struggled from beyond the arc.

Utah, meanwhile, was led by Gordon Hayward, who scored 20 points, but shot just 5-of-15 from the field thanks to the defense of Luc Richard Mbah a Moute. The Clippers never trailed, and perhaps even more important, outscored the Jazz, 60-38 in points in the paint.

In the final two minutes, the Jazz trimmed the lead to six at 94-88. Chris Paul drove to the basket, rolled a bounce pass to Blake Griffin who was standing alone in the corner. His 3-pt shot proved to be the dagger. Game 3 of this entertaining first round playoff series resumes on Friday, April 22 from Vivant Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City. The game begins at 7:00 PM, and will air on Prime Ticket.