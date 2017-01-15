LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Lakers 113-97 in a Staples Center showdown on Saturday, January 14.

Deandre Jordan had 24 points and a game-high 21 rebounds in the Clippers sixth consecutive victory. Chris Paul scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds and 13 assists. Raymond Felton added 15 points, two rebounds and four assists off the bench.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers was complimentary of Jordan, who made 12 of his 13 shot attempts.

“He was as dominant a force as you can have in the NBA,” Rivers said after the game. “He disrupted everything. He makes you not want to drive or be near the basket.”

The Lakers were unable to contain the Clipper’s offense throughout, allowing them to shoot over 50 percent from the field in the game.

Jordan Clarkson led the Lakers with 21 points, four rebounds and three assists as they lost their third straight game. Brandon Ingram contributed 14 points, five rebounds and five assists off the bench. Lou Williams had 13 points and was inserted into the starting lineup for the first time this season in place of the resting Luol Deng.

The Clippers have won 6 of their last 10 games, moving to 28-14 overall and fourth in the Western Conference. They will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in their next game on Monday, January 16.

The Lakers have lost seven of their last 10 games, falling to 15-30 on the season and 13th in the Western Conference. Los Angeles will host the Detroit Pistons in their next game on Sunday, January 15.