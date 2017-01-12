LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Clippers won their fifth consecutive game, defeating the Orlando Magic 105-96 on Wednesday, January 11.

J.J. Redick scored 22 points, including a trio of 3-pointers for Clippers, who have remained undefeated since the new year. Chris Paul had 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Deandre Jordan added 10 points and a game-high 20 rebounds. Marreese Speights contributed 13 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter while coming off the bench.

Aaron Gordon led the Magic with 28 points, three rebounds and three assists. Nikola Vucevic had 16 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Jodie Meeks added 14 points and five rebounds off the bench.

“This is a game that I thought we should have won by the way that we played,” Gordon said after the game. “We had a couple of breakdowns here and there, a couple of lapses in defensive execution, a few too many turnovers and it leads to a loss.”

Orlando has lost four consecutive games and 7 of their last 10, falling to 16-24 overall and 12th place in the Eastern Conference. The Magic will continue a six-game road trip with a matchup against the Portland Trailblazers on Friday, January 13.

The Clippers are 27-14 on the season and fourth place in the Western Conference. Los Angeles will host the Lakers in their next game on Saturday, January 14.