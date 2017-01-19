LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Clippers won their seventh consecutive game, defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 98-120 on Monday, January 16.

Russell Westbrook scored 24 points and grabbed five rebounds and four assists for the Thunder, who delivered the Clippers their last loss on New Year’s Eve. Joffrey Lauvergne had 13 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Enes Kanter added 12 points and five rebounds.

Marreese Speights led the Clippers with 23 points, 10 rebounds and three assists off the bench. J.J. Redick scored 20 points, including a game-high five 3-pointers. Deandre Jordan had 19 points and 15 rebounds. Austin Rivers contributed 16 points and six rebounds while Raymond Felton added 15 points, three rebounds and six assists.

Jordan was complimentary of the Clippers bench unit, that has struggled to provide depth in recent years.

“We’re just clicking, all of us,” Jordan said after the game. “It’s more defense. Our second unit has been amazing. We’re coming out with that mindset of playing hard for 48 minutes.”

Chris Paul had eight points, three rebounds and six assists before leaving the game in the second quarter with what was diagnosed as a sprained thumb.

The Thunder have lost two straight games, falling to 25-19 overall and seventh in the Western Conference. Oklahoma City will continue a seven-game road trip with a game against the Utah Jazz on Monday, January 23.

Los Angeles has won seven of their last 10 games, moving to 29-14 on the season and fourth in the Western Conference. The Clippers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves next on Thursday, January 19.