SALT LAKE CITY, UT—The Los Angeles Clippers won their third consecutive game, defeating the Utah Jazz 88-72 behind a staunch defensive performance on Monday, February 13.

Los Angeles managed to hold Utah to 32.2 percent from the field, and only allowed four of the Jazz’s 23 attempted 3-pointers.

“For three quarters, it was as good as we could play with this group,” Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said. “I thought our defense was lively and on point.”

“I thought offensively we spaced the floor and attacked and shared the ball. When we play like that, we are a really good team, and tonight we were a really good team.”

Blake Griffin led the Clippers with 26 points, 10 rebounds and six assists while making 11 of 18 field goals. Austin Rivers had 15 points, three rebounds and three assists. Deandre Jordan registered a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Jamal Crawford scored 11 points off the bench.

Derick Favors had 13 points and three rebounds for the Jazz, who have won six of their last 10 games. Rudy Gobert had 10 points and 14 rebounds while Dante Exum added 10 points, three rebounds and three assists off the bench.

The Clippers have won five of their last 10 games, moving to 34-21 overall and fourth place in the Western Conference. Los Angeles will host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, February 15.

Utah falls to 35-22 overall, tying the Clippers for fourth place in the conference. The Jazz will prepare for a road game against the Portland Trailblazers on Wednesday, February 15.