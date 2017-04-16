HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, April 18, the gate at Beachwood Drive will be closed to the public, closing off the trail that leads to the well known Hollywood sign that is a popular tourist attraction.

According to KTLA news, a local resident checked off her mission to see the Hollywood sign up close. Shanell Noji is a local resident who has lived here since the day she was born. On Saturday, she hiked up Beachwood Drive to take advantage of the soon to be closed trail to the Hollywood sign. “Time to check it off the list,” Noji, 28, a physical therapist and hockey coach, said of her adventure to the famous sign perched atop the Hollywood Hills. Sadie, a teacup Maltese, and Champ, a miniature schnauzer, accompanied her, along with her hiking partner, Blake Mohrman.” Mohrman stated, “this sign — it’s pretty much what everyone thinks of when they come to L.A. Everyone wants to get there for a picture,” said Mohrman, 32. “Why would you shut the simplest access to it?”

Many local residents are outraged by the city deciding to close the most convenient access to the sign. However, some residents welcomed the closure. Jim Krantz stated to the Daily News, ““I’m always walking my dog,” he said. “We come up here every night. We’re going to miss our little hike up here. “Still, while the closure is “a bummer,” it’s worth it, he said. “I prefer to have it (the gate) locked, and lose all of the people, and all the noise, and all the sound, and all of the litter and everything else that goes along with it.”

The closure comes after a court battle with Sunset Ranch. According to reports, Sunset Ranch advocated for Beachwood Drive to be closed to the public due to concerns with the safety of the horses that offer rides at Griffith Park. Michael Angel, the attorney for Sunset Ranch stated his concerns for the mix between vehicles and pedestrians and how unsafe it has become in that area.