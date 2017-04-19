BEVERLY HILLS—Comedian Micah “Katt” Williams was sentenced to three years of formal probation and 54 weeks of anger management classes on Monday, April 17 after pleading no contest to one felony count of second degree robbery, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office announced.

Williams, 45, was arrested in 2014 after he and music producer Marion “Suge” Knight stole a camera from a female celebrity photography in Beverly Hills on September 5, 2014. Music mogul Marion ‘Suge’ Knight from Death Row Records was also charged in the case which is still pending.

Knight is currently behind bars for his involvement in the death of a man after getting into a scuffle in a Compton parking lot in February 2015. Knight allegedly was driving his truck when he ran over two men standing in the parking lot. One man was injured and the second man, Terry Carter, 55, died.

This is the the latest court appearance in the comedian’s long history with the law. Williams has been arrested several times over the last decade, beginning in 2006 where he was taken into police custody after security at Los Angeles International Airport found a stolen firearm in his briefcase.

Williams is currently on a national comedy tour, and will appear as himself in the Warner Bros. film “Bastards,” which is scheduled for release in December.

The case was investigated by the Beverly Hills Police Department.