SANTA MONICA–Chief Communications Officer Debbie Lee announced in a press report that in October 2016, Constance Farrell was appointed as Public Information Officer (PIO) for the City of Santa Monica government. Farrell previously worked as the firm’s Public Information Coordinator (from January 2016 to October 2016).

As a member of the Office of Communications for the City of Santa Monica, Farrell is responsible for managing the media relations department, Newsroom submissions, social media for the City Manager’s Office, weekly messages, and Daily News and Media Mentions emails. In addition, she serves as the media spokesperson and social media strategist. With more than a decade of experience in communications for nonprofit firms, Lee stated in the press report that Farrell will “continue to expand our social media engagement and elevate transparency through a strong public information program.”

A native of Modesto, California, Farrell earned her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Arizona State University and her Master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of San Francisco. Her career in communications commenced in 2006 when she was hired as a casting intern for Ulrich, Dawson, and Kritzer. She has also worked for the City of Phoenix (PIO intern), Olson Communications, Inc. (Public Relations intern), Los Angeles Conservancy (Communications Coordinator), San Francisco Heritage (Communications Officer), and the Alliance for Children’s Rights (Communications Manager and later Director). Lee also informed readers in her press report that Farrell’s experience entails “social media strategy, public relations and affairs, event management, and digital and grassroots marketing.”

“There’s no work I’d rather be doing and there really is no better place. I look forward to being a part of the team that is building Santa Monica’s communications program so more people are engaged in their local government and know what’s happening in every corner of the city,” Farrell, who has an annual salary of $106,320, said.