TOPANGA CANYON/WOODLAND HILLS—The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a sunglass retailer where the suspect spray painted over security cameras, before forcing the clerk to fill trash bags full of designer sunglasses, getting away with over $10,000 in merchandise and cash.

“I can’t remember a robbery so brazen,” said Detective Fernando Avila, Robbery Investigator at the Topanga Police Station. “Most crooks try to disguise their faces and don’t worry about the cameras, but this crook took a different approach, like a scene out of Ocean’s Eleven.”

According to the LAPD Blog, the robbery took place at the Village Shopping Center on Topanga Boulevard on July 6. Authorities were able to capture footage of the suspect thanks to the mall’s security system.

“The reality is; today, you can’t go anywhere without leaving your image behind,” Detective Avila explained.

The suspect is described as a White, possibly Middle Eastern man, standing about 6 feet tall, with a medium build, and between the ages of 25 and 30. He wore a backward baseball cap and carried a duffel bag.

Anyone who knows this man should be able to recognize him easily,” Detective Avila stated. The suspect displayed a compact semi-auto handgun and a knife during the robbery. The female clerk was not injured during the incident.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call Detective Fernando Avila, Topanga Detective, at (818) 756-3520. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.