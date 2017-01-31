BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills City Council unanimously approved urgency measures to halt tenant evictions and rent increases during the City Council Regular Meeting on January 24. According to a press release from the city of Beverly Hills, the council implemented a mandate to create a database for over 8,600 multi-family units and to establish a rental registry program.

“The Urgency Ordinance limits tenant rent increase to 3% per year and a 60-day nonjust cause termination notice issued to Chapter 6 tenants as of January 25, 2017, requires increased payment of relocation fees. The updated relocation fees also apply to Chapter 5 tenants,” states the release.

As stated on the city of Beverly Hills website, “Effective December 18, 2004, landlords are required to provide a minimum 24-hour notice prior to the execution of a lease or rental agreement to any tenant whose rent will be more than $600 per month (a Chapter 6 tenant). The notice will advise the prospective tenant of certain rights and responsibilities of both landlords and tenants.

NOTE: The information in this notice applies to Chapter 6 tenants only. If you are unable to read the document online or to download it, you may request it be mailed to you by calling 310-285-1119. Landlords please note that if the document is mailed to you, the original should be retained for copying in your office for future use or you may download it from this web page each time you need it. You may download the PDF document here. This Notice is required to be read and signed by both the prospective tenant(s) and the landlord 24-hours in advance of the signing of any lease or rental agreement.”

Tenants should be advised that the Human Relations Commission will conduct a forum every third Thursday of the month where The Commission will assess your situation and advise on a plan for resolution. The Forum is available to both Chapter 5 and Chapter 6 tenants.

Individuals can request assistance by filling out and submitting the Tenant Landlord Dispute Form or by calling 310-285-1006 to discuss with staff.

The Commission welcomes community members to utilize the Forum at the Commission meeting, which meets every third Thursday of the month at 9:00am. Community members will have 10 minutes to present and discuss their situation. The Commission can consult on next steps to address the issue. The Commission is not able to intervene directly between involved parties.

There are two rent control ordinances, both in Title 4 of the Beverly Hills Municipal Code: Chapter 5 Code and Chapter 6 Code. All tenants in apartment units will fall under one of these two existing Code Sections.

Beverly Hills will begin directly on establishing an accurate and effective registry database. Once in effect, all transactions, documents and inspections will be maintained by the city. For Chapter 5 tenants, whose most recent lease or rental agreement stipulates a move-in rent of $600 or less per month, are considered Chapter 5 tenants. For call 310-285-1031 to hear the current allowable Chapter 5 rent increase. The maximum allowable Chapter 5 rent increase for March 2017 is 1 percent.

Tenants whose most recent lease or rental agreement stipulates a move-in rent of more than $600 per month are Chapter 6 tenants.

2017 Rent Stabilization Modifications

· As of January 25, 2017, the Chapter 6 rent increase may be any percent from 0% to a maximum of 3% regardless of the date of the increase notice. Any Chapter 6 increase schedule to take effect on or after January 25, 2017, may only be a maximum of 3%.

· In addition, a 60-day non-just cause termination of tenancy notice issued to a Chapter 6 tenant as of January 25, 2017, requires payment of a relocation fee as in the chart below. These new fees also apply to a Chapter 5 tenant relocation.

Read the Urgency Ordinance at: http://www.beverlyhills.org/cbhfiles/storage/files/1164377928358424238/UrgencyOrdinance.pdf

A video of the City Council meeting regarding the adoption of the urgency ordinance may be viewed at: http://beverlyhills.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=2&clip_id=5435

To obtain additional information on rent and relocation fee increase visit www.beverlyhills.org/rent. For questions, contact Code Enforcement at (310) 285-1119.