LOS ANGELES—City Councilmember David Ryu called for a motion to deal with the increased tourism in Los Angeles and its impact on neighboring cities.

The Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board announced at a news conference at Universal Studios Hollywood on January 11 that the city had 47.3 million visitors in 2016, which is an increase of nearly four percent from 2015. This year is the sixth consecutive year there has been an increase in visitors. Los Angeles has also become the first U.S. city to have more than 1 million visitors from China. Ryu said the increase causes trouble for neighborhoods next to tourist attractions and motioned for his staff to come up with a strategy to relieve some of the negative effects from the increasing numbers.

Ryu’s motion calls for public campaigns to be set up to assist tourists to navigate in the city in a way that does not interfere with local communities and a new reinvestment strategy that seeks to bring money that tourists spend back into communities that are affected the most by it.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is supportive of the city’s growth stating that the increase of people passing through the city’s airport and the goods coming into the city’s port has led to a job growth that he hasn’t seen in a generation. The Port of Los Angeles reported the highest amount of cargo in its 100-year history.

“We’re working hard to keep up the momentum, by going after and landing one-of-a-kind attractions like the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art,” Garcetti said. “And here’s the best part, there’s even more opportunity on the horizon, and an even bigger role for L.A. to play on the world stage.”

Ryu’s Council District 4 contains famous tourist attractions such as Griffith Park, Griffith Observatory, Universal Studios, and the Hollywood Sign, among others.

“Los Angeles is an iconic city and is an increasingly attractive destination for many tourists,” Ryu said in a statement. “However, while we benefit from increased jobs and revenue we also need to use that revenue to create smart strategies to safeguard negatively impacted communities and to create better experiences for tourists.”

With an approval from the full council, Ryu’s motion will allow 45 days for agencies to report back with their plans to reduce the effects of tourism on various neighborhoods.