CALIFORNIA–A couple from North Hollywood recently went missing after leaving home to go to Big Sur for a weekend getaway. They were last seen on December 23, and were due back home to have Christmas with their family.

20 year-old Olivia Hannah Gonzalez is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs roughly 120 pounds. She has blond hair and brown eyes. Brian Fernandez is 21 with black hair and brown eyes, weighing in at about 160 pounds. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall. Both individuals are hispanic.

On the 23rd, they drove off in a tan-colored, 2002 four-door Honda Civic sedan. The license plate number is 5VUD295.

According to KTLA5, Gonzalez’s brother-in-law was the last person who heard from the two that they know of.

“She had sent him a text saying they were two hours away from Big Sur at 1 p.m., and then after that her phone went off at 4 p.m. and Brian’s phone went off and we haven’t been able to reach them since,” Gonzalez’s sister Vanessa Guzman stated in the interview.

On Thursday, LAPD officials asked the public for assistance in finding the missing man and woman.

“Anyone with information regarding couple’s whereabouts is asked to contact Missing Persons Unit, Detective Palmer at (213) 996-1800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program,” as stated in a press release made by the LAPD.