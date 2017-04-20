WOODLAND HILLS— On Thursday, April 20, at around 1:10 p.m. the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a body found in a car at the 22100 block of Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills.

The body was identified as 72-year-old Cuba Gooding Sr.; the father of Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. Gooding Sr. was a hit soul singer in the 1970s for the group “The Main Ingredient”. He is best known for his biggest hits, “Everybody Plays the Fool” and “Just Don’t Want to be Lonely.”

Gooding Sr. was found in a 2012 silver Jaguar on the side of Ventura Boulevard. According to reports, the Los Angeles County Fire Department tried resuscitating Gooding but despite best efforts, Gooding was pronounced dead while on scene. The Los Angeles County coroner was dispatched to the scene of the incident. The cause of death has not been confirmed but other agencies are reporting an overdose. According to ABC7 news, “The Los Angles County coroner’s office said there were several bottles of alcohol as well as drug paraphernalia found in the vehicle, but no other specifics were released. The Los Angeles County Coroner said it appears he died either of natural causes or a drug overdose.” More information will be released once the results from a toxicology report are known. With all the evidence on scene, at this time, no foul play has been suspected.

Fans and celebrities took to social media after hearing the news. Chaka Khan, well-known recording artist, tweeted, “Heartfelt condolences to the family of Cuba Gooding Sr.” she continues, “He was a wonderful talent who sang from the heart and you could always feel it.” Along with Chaka Khan, Nene Leakes, former “Housewives of Atlanta” star posted to Facebook, “This is so sad,” she writes, “Sending thoughts and prayers to his family.”

Cuba Gooding Sr. left behind his wife, Shirley Sullivan, and four children. Omar Gooding and Cuba Gooding Jr., two sons of Gooding Jr, have not spoke out about the death of their beloved father. The family is asking for privacy at this time.

Continue to check back as Canyon News will update once more information has been released.