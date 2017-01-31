OAKLAND—The Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Clippers for the eighth consecutive time, winning 98-144 at Oracle Arena on Saturday, January 28.

Steph Curry scored a game-high 43 points, including 25 in the third quarter following a half court heave to beat the halftime buzzer.

“I have to be aggressive,” Curry said. “That’s the thing about us. We do have a lot of talent. There’s a balancing act with it.”

Kevin Durant had 23 points, four rebounds and seven assists. Klay Thompson added 13 points while James McAdoo had 10 points and four rebounds off the bench. Draymond Green contributed five points, five rebounds and five assists.

Curry has made sure that Durant has had his share of shot attempts in his first season with Golden State, regardless of how it affects his own game, Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr said.

“What Steph has realized is he can just be himself and let it fly,” Kerr said. “He doesn’t have to worry about Kevin or anybody else. We feed off Steph’s energy and shooting.”

Blake Griffin led the Clippers with 20 points, four rebounds and four assists in his second game back from a knee injury that kept the star forward out for several weeks. J.J. Redick scored 13 points and Raymond Felton added 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists off the bench. Austin Rivers had 10 points, two rebounds and six assists.

“We just got embarrassed on national television, so nobody’s feeling good right now,” said Rivers, whose team has lost four of five games since losing All-Star Chris Paul to a torn hand ligament.

The Clippers have won six of their last 10 games, and are 30-18 overall and fourth in the Western Conference. Los Angeles will face the Phoenix Suns in their next game on Wednesday, February 1.

Golden State has won three consecutive games, moving to 41-7 overall and retaining the NBA’s best record. The Warriors will host the Charlotte Hornets in their upcoming matchup on Wednesday, February 1.