HOLLYWOOD—Well, they are not official nominees for the 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, but they are that much closer to making the cut. Pre-nominated actors and actresses for the upcoming ceremony were announced on Wednesday, January 25.

The contenders will move onto the next round which is scheduled to dwindle the numbers to the actual nominees vying for Daytime televisions’ top prize. The official nominees will be announced on Wednesday, March 22 on the CBS gab-fast “The Talk.” A list of nominees can be viewed below:

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

-Kristian Alfonso “Days of Our Lives”

-Sharon Case “The Young and the Restless”

-Melissa Claire Egan “The Young and the Restless”

-Mary Beth Evans “Days of Our Lives”

-Nancy Lee Grahn “General Hospital”

-Jen Lilley “Days of Our Lives”

-Gina Tognoni “The Young and the Restless”

-Heather Tom “The Bold and the Beautiful”

-Jess Walton “The Young and the Restless”

-Laura Wright “General Hospital”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

-Maurice Benard “General Hospital”

-Peter Bergman “The Young and the Restless”

-Scott Clifton “The Bold and the Beautiful”

-Billy Flynn “Days of Our Lives”

-Roger Howarth “General Hospital”

-Vincent Irizzary “Days of Our Lives”

-Christian LeBlanc “The Young and the Restless”

-John McCook “The Bold and the Beautiful”

-Kristoff St. John “The Young and the Restless”

-Jason Thompson “The Young and the Restless”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

-Eileen Davidson “The Young and the Restless”

-Judi Evans “Days of Our Lives”

-Stacey Haiduk “The Young and the Restless”

-Amelia Heinle “The Young and the Restless”

-Elizabeth Hendrickson “The Young and the Restless”

-Finola Hughes “General Hospital”

-Anna Maria Horsford “The Bold and the Beautiful”

-Kate Mansi “Days of Our Lives”

-Michelle Stafford “General Hospital”

-Kelly Sullivan “The Young and the Restless”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

-John Aniston “Days of Our Lives”

-Obba Babatunde “The Bold and the Beautiful”

-Steve Burton “The Young and the Restless”

-Sean Carrigan “The Young and the Restless”

-Chad Duell “General Hospital”

-Bryton James “The Young and the Restless”

-Wally Kurth “Days of Our Lives”

-Jeffrey Vincent Parise “General Hospital”

-James Reynolds “Days of Our Lives”

-Dominic Zamprogna “General Hospital”

Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series

-Lexi Ainsworth “General Hospital”

-Camila Banus “Days of Our Lives”

-Reign Edwards “The Bold and the Beautiful”

-Hayley Erin “General Hospital”

-Olivia Keegan “Days of Our Lives”

-Hunter King “The Young and the Restless”

-Chloe Lanier “General Hospital”

-Alyvia Alyn Lind “The Young and the Restless”

-Paige Sercy “Days of Our Lives”

Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series

-Jared Breeze “The Young and the Restless”

-Bryan Craig “General Hospital”

-Rome Flynn “The Bold and the Beautiful”

-Pierson Fode “The Bold and the Beautiful”

-James Lastovic “Days of Our Lives”

-Kyler Pettis “Days of Our Lives”

-Tequan Richmond “General Hospital”

-Anthony Turpel “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Now I must admit just by seeing this list I’m stunned that Rena Sofer didn’t receive a consideration in the Outstanding Lead Actress category. I mean this woman has been phenomenal on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” Also, heading into the final stretch if Kristian Alfonso, Heather Tom, Eric McCook, Anna Maria Horsford and Obba Babatunde do not pick up nominations for their spectacular work in the past year it will be a complete travesty.

While there is still about 2 months before the final list is released all actors and actresses listed are deserving, but it all depends on what reel or reels they submit for consideration. The 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be handed out on Sunday, April 30. Details regarding if the ceremony will televised has not yet been announced.