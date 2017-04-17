BEVERLY HILLS—On Friday, May 12, at noon, renown spiritual leader, integrative health advocate, and best-selling author of more than 80 books, Deepak Chopra, M.D., FACP, will host a guided meditation outside the City Hall. Chopra will launch Mayor Lili Bosse’s S.O.U.L. Sessions, or Seek Original Unique Learning, as a part of the “Healthy City” initiative, which “encourages a healthy lifestyle for the mind, body and soul,” according to a press release by the City of Beverly Hills.

“I am absolutely thrilled that Deepak will launch our first S.O.U.L Session,” said Mayor Bosse in the press release. “Our year-long partnership with Deepak will bring a new dimension of health and wellness to our City. I welcome both residents and visitors and fervently hope that mayors in other cities will adopt a more holistic approach to public service and promote comprehensive wellness programs for their citizens.”

The event, which will operate under the hashtag “#bhhealthycity,” will begin with an introduction by Mayor Bosse, followed by a brief talk and meditation guided by Dr. Chopra. According to the Beverly Hills Courier, Dr. Chopra will also introduce Jiyo, a digital platform that tracks users’ behavior and promotes health through articles, lectures, and reminders. Users can measure their progress and access information from experts.

Mayor Bosse’s “Healthy City” campaign aims to promote healthier bodies and a healthier, more engaged community. On April 3, Mayor Bosse revived her weekly “Walk With the Mayor” custom, which she had initiated during her previous tenure as mayor. Every Monday morning, she leads a three- to four-mile walk, during which she invites residents to speak with her one-on-one and visits local businesses. Mayor Bosse has also implemented the B.O.L.D. program, or Business Open Later Days, which aims to provide the City with more shopping, dining, and entertainment options in the evenings, according to the release.

The meditation session will commence at the steps of Beverly Hills City Hall, at the Crescent Entrance, at 454 N. Crescent Dr. The event is free to the public, and everyone is welcome. For more information on free parking, visit here.