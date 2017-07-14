Dodgers Are Rolling

LOS ANGELES- The Los Angeles Dodgers are hotter than a firecracker exploding on Figueora St. The Boys in Blue own the best record in the National League at 61-29, and a whopping 7 1/2 game lead in the stacked NL West.

These Dodgers possess a ton of power; in a season which every Home Run record has been shattered thus far, the Boys in Blue are hitting the long ball deep into the orange hue skies above Chavez Ravine. Leading the long ball crusade are Corey Seager and Rookie phenom, Cody Bellinger.

Mr. Bellinger, who turned 22-years old yesterday, his mentality at the plate is, “Smash First, Ask Quetions Later!” Bellinger has smacked 25 Home Runs, 58 RBI’s.

Bellinger became the quickest in major league history to six career multihomer games … in June. The only rookie in major league history with more multihomer games in a season is McGwire with seven in 1987.

His six multihomer games before turning 22 are tied with Hall of Famer Eddie Mathews for most such games before turning 22 in major league history.

Remember, he was just called up in April. His contributions are off the charts, but the most important aspect of his game is his presence in the clubhouse has been integral to the Dodgers success.

Shortstop Corey Seager is having another dynamic season, no signs of a Sophmore slump indeed. Seager has a .298 Batting Average, while hitting 13 HR’s and 45 RBI’s.

Also lifting the Boys in Blue is Justin Turner, the Dodgers faithful rallied behind the Third Baseman, voting him into the All-Star game. The man with the fiery red beard deserved the honor, hitting .377 to go alongside 10 Home Runs. Also, the resurgence of Yasiel Puig has been crucial to the teams fast start.

Every baseball fan realizes pitching is key in October, the greatest weapon in fact, to capture the World Series. Well, the Dodgers have a one two combo from a pair of Southpaws that is looming to KO all opposition.

Clayton Kershaw is having another dazzling season, whats new, right? At 14-2, with 159 K’s, he is hungry for Postseason immortality to build upon his legacy. The other pitcher, Alex Wood, he is unbeatable.

The last sentence wasn’t a vague or lazy description, it was literal. At a mark of 10-0, he hasnt lost in 2017, while posting a paltry 1.69 ERA. This team is poised to win the NL crown, and end their 29 year drought by reaching the World Series.

The Dodgers open up the second half of the season on the road with series against the Miami Marlins and Chicago White Sox, before returning home to the cozy comfines of Dodgers Stadium, on Thursday July 20th. First pitch is 7:10 P.M.

Manager Dave Roberts has done a fantastic job as the Dodgers Skipper, come out to watch one of the best teams in beseball, with the best home record in MLB.