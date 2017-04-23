LOS ANGELES—After an 11-5 loss in Phoenix on Saturday, April 22, the Dodgers have lost four straight games against the Diamondbacks and are well under .500 versus lefties.

The Dodgers trailed 6-2 in the sixth inning before rallying three runs and loading the bases, but third baseman Justin Turner struck out with bases loaded.

The Dodgers have given up 24 combined runs so far this series. Pitcher Kenta Maeda was pulled from the game after giving up six runs off nine hits, including four home runs, in five innings, making his ERA 8.05. He has not pitched past the fifth inning in any of his four starts this season.

“They’ve got a good fastball-hitting team,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “It’s important to locate for any pitcher, especially Kenta. Tonight, he was out over the heart of the plate and up in the zone.”

“We are going to talk through some things and see what is best for Kenta,” Roberts said, indicating a roster change.

Already up four runs in the eighth inning, Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta hit a franchise-record fourth double, making him Arizona’s all-time leader for doubles in a single game.

“That described what the Arizona Diamondbacks are all about,” said manager Torey Lovullo. “We believe in hard work. We believe in taking advantage of the moment.”

Diamondbacks shortstop Corey Seager, first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, outfielder Andrew Toles and catcher Yasmani Grandal were pulled from the lineup Saturday night. With right hander Shelby Miller (2-1, 3.50 ERA) pegged to start in the series finale, all of them are expected to return to the lineup.

Former Diamondback Brandon McCarthy (2-0, 2.12 ERA) will take the mound for the Dodgers against his old team on Sunday, April 23.