LOS ANGELES- The Los Angeles Dodgers season started with a resounding win over the visiting San Diego Padres 14-3, as they flexed their muscles hitting four home runs. The post Vin Scully era started with a close game until the third inning.



The Padres scored a run in the first inning on an RBI single by Yangervis Solarte, but a scoring binge by the Dodgers quickly turned the game into a rout. Ryan Schimpf hit a solo home run off Kershaw in the seventh and Manuel Margot added an RBI double in the eighth for the other San Diego runs.

Then our Boys in Blue broke the game open with a grand slam by Joc Pederson, followed by another dinger hit in almost the same location by catcher Yasmani Grandal. Grandal would add another home run from the right side as the home run assault continued. A 6-1 lead at that point, and more than enough runs for Dodger pitcher Clayton Kershaw.

Padres starter Jhoulys Chacin (0-1) was tagged for a career-worst nine runs and eight hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings. Chacin also hit a batter

The Dodgers ace improved to 5-0 on opening day, and his 0.93 ERA is the best of all time.

“If we keep scoring in double-digit runs, I think I’ll have a good year,” Kershaw joked. Wally Moon and legendary Skipper Tommy Lasorda threw out the first pitch. The backdrop resembled a postcard, the palm trees gently swaying as the sun set. Its time for Dodgers Baseball!