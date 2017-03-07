SHERMAN OAKS—On Tuesday, March 7, officials confirmed that the home of Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder, Yasiel Puig, was burglarized of at least $500,000 in property. At the time of the break-in, Puig was in Arizona for spring training.

According to reports, Puig had asked a relative to watch over his home in his absence. The thieves broke in when the house was empty and made off with a collection of jewelry and watches, including three Rolex watches. No one was injured at the time of the crime.

TMZ reported that the burglary might have been inspired by the Kim Kardashian robbery in Paris last fall. Like Kardashian, Puig regularly shares details of his possessions on social media, which may have led to his home being targeted by burglars.

This incident is the latest in a series of celebrity home burglaries in recent months. In February, singer Alanis Morissette, who resides in Brentwood, was robbed of $2 million in valuables. Rap star and singer Nicki Minaj’s Beverly Hills home was burglarized of $175,000 in valuables between November and January, while she was out of town. In January, New York Knicks head coach Derek Fisher had more than $300,000 in jewelry stolen from his Tarzana residence.

Authorities have not disclosed if the burglaries are connected. The investigation is ongoing.

On Sunday, March 5, Puig hit his first home run of the spring, in a game against the Seattle Mariners. After a stint in the minor leagues, during which he played for the Oklahoma City Dodgers, he rejoined the Los Angeles Dodgers last September.