PACIFIC PALISADES—A driver was arrested in a Pacific Palisades neighborhood after a standoff with officers from the Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday, March 9. The suspect struck a police cruiser with her SUV, while attempting to flee authorities.

According to reports, the incident began around 3:30 p.m. after a Pacific Palisades resident arrived home to find an unknown vehicle parked in their driveway. Authorities were notified after the woman refused to leave the driveway when asked by the homeowners.

Officers began pursuing the suspect as she started to drive away, but she hit a police vehicle on Las Canoas Road in the process. The female suspect came to a stop at a gate after she drove into a dead end on the 1100 block of Las Pulgas Place.

A standoff ensued after the suspect refused to exit her car. Police swarmed and arrested the suspect after she exited her SUV and attempted to open a gate.

The suspect was later released and taken to a mental hospital for evaluation. Her name has not yet been disclosed to the public. There were no reports of any injuries during the incident.