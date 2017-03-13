MALIBU—Los Angeles County sheriff’s used a drone, on Sunday, March 12 to help in the search for a 20-year-old Glendale woman who has been missing for over a month. Her vehicle was found along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. Elaine Park was reported missing on January 30 by her family. She was last seen leaving the home of her boyfriend on the 2000 block of Delphine Lane, Calabasas, CA on January 28.

Four days after her disappearance, her 4-door Honda was found near Pacific Coast Highway and Corral Canyon Road in Malibu with the doors unlocked, keys in the ignition, lights on and car battery dead. Her phone, laptop, driver’s license, cash and personal belongings were in the car, according to the Glendale Police Department.

The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station conducted a large-scale search with the use of the unmanned aerial systems by the Sheriff’s Enforcement Bureau in an effort to locate Park or any possible clues.

“We were able to use it (unmanned aircraft system) to look into some of those very dangerous places we couldn’t get to in the past. Unfortunately, we did not locate the missing person or any kind of investigation clues,” Capt. Jack Ewell of the Sheriff Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Park’s mother, Susan Park was grateful of the support from her community, as they searched for her daughter on Sunday, March 12.

“I would like to take this moment to thank everyone giving up their Sunday in search for my daughter, Elaine! I could not have done this alone and with everyone’s love, support and community coming together, we are one more day closer to finding Elaine and bring her home! Thank you!,” Susan Park said in a Facebook post.

Elaine Park, who is Korean American, has a thin build and is 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has long brown hair with blonde tips and brown eyes, authorities said. She also has a tattoo of a cow skull and moth on her left arm; a rose on her left shoulder, and a dagger on her right arm.

A GoFundMe page called “Help Find Elaine Park” has received over $13,000 and the money was used by Susan Park to hire a private investigator.

Anyone with information about Elaine Park’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Glendale Police Department at (818) 548-4911 or the private investigator, Jayden Brant, at (310) 201-7613.