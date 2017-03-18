LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles County Police Department will be conducting DUI and driver’s license checkpoints in and around the Los Angeles area this weekend for St. Patrick’s Day.

The following checkpoints have been released:

Friday, March 17

DUI Saturation Patrol in Mission Area from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

DUI/Driver License Checkpoint from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Hyperion Avenue at Scotland Street

DUI/Driver License Checkpoint from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Figueroa Street at 9th Street

DUI/Driver License Checkpoint from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Hollywood Boulevard Avenue at Gower Street

Saturday, March 18

DUI/Driver License Checkpoint from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Roscoe Boulevard at Gloria Avenue

DUI/Driver License Checkpoint from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Van Nuys Boulevard at Remick Avenue

“These needless deaths can be prevented,” said Los Angeles Police Sgt. Sean Karmody. “Planning a sober ride home before the party begins is the first step in staying safe on St. Patrick’s Day. Don’t wait until you’ve already been drinking to make your transportation decision. Designate your sober driver in advance, and never get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking.”

According to the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Campaign (MADD), since last year there has been a 4.3 percent increase in traffic deaths due to alcohol impairments while driving. The legal limit in the state of California is a BAC of 0.08. Drunk drivers account for a total of 29 percent of traffic deaths.

The police encourage drivers to call 911 if they suspect a drunk driver on the road.