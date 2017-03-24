SHERMAN OAKS— The Los Angeles County Police Department will be conducting DUI checkpoints in and around the Los Angeles area this weekend. The LAPD will be working to prevent drunk drivers from getting behind the vehicle. The LAPD have released 4 DUI checkpoints for the weekend.

The first DUI checkpoint will begin on Friday, March 24 at 8:00 p.m. and will continue until 1:00 a.m. on Saturday. This checkpoint will be at the 600 block of West Manchester Avenue and Denver Avenue. The second DUI checkpoint will be on Saturday, March 25, at 7:00 p.m. and will continue until 12:00 a.m. on Sunday. This checkpoint will be in the 11200 block of South Figueroa Street and West 112th Street. The third DUI checkpoint will be on Saturday, March 25, at 8:00 p.m. and will continue until 1:00 a.m. Sunday. This checkpoint will be in Sherman Oaks in the 15200 block of Ventura Boulevard and Columbus Avenue.

Along with these 3 DUI checkpoints, a DUI saturation Patrol will be conducted on Sunday, March 26 at 5:00 p.m. and will continue until 1:00 a.m. Monday. This will be located in the Mission area including Mission Hills, Panorama, North Hills, and Arleta. A DUI saturation patrol is a patrol with multiple law enforcement personnel that are deployed to targeted areas to detect and apprehend drunk drivers within that area.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department Media Relations Section, the DUI checkpoints are a strategy that the Los Angeles Police Department is committed to supporting Vision Zero. Vision Zero is the city of Los Angeles’ goal of ending all traffic related collision deaths by 2025. The DUI checkpoints bring a laser focus to communities where DUI traffic collisions are occurring that are preventable through education and enforcement.

The police encourage drivers to call 911 if they suspect a drunk driver on the road.