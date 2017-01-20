OAKLAND—The Golden State Warriors won their fifth consecutive game in a matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-100 on Wednesday, January 18.

Kevin Durant scored a game-high 40 points and grabbed 12 rebounds against his former team, who he left in free-agency to join the Warriors this past summer. Steph Curry had 24 points, four rebounds and eight assists. Draymond Green added 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Klay Thompson contributed 14 points, four rebounds and three assists in his first game back from a one-game absence.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was complimentary of Durant, who has led Golden State in each of their last two meetings with the Thunder.

“The efficiency of this guy is just amazing,” Kerr said after the game. “He’s not going to win the MVP because there are a lot of people out there who are playing extremely well. But I don’t think anybody’s more efficient. He doesn’t need the ball and he still scored big numbers.”

Russell Westbrook had his 21st triple-double of the season with 27 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists for the Thunder, who lost their second consecutive game. Victor Oladipo scored 20 points and grabbed three rebounds and two assists. Enes Kanter contributed 22 points, nine rebounds and one assists.

Oklahoma City has lost 6 of their last 10 games, moving to 25-19 on the season and tying the Memphis Grizzlies for sixth place in the Western Conference. The Thunder will face the Utah Jazz in their game on Monday, January 23.

The Warriors have won 9 of their last 10 games, and are an NBA best 36-6 overall. Golden State will travel to Houston for a matchup against the Rockets next on Friday, January 20.