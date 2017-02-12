OKLAHOMA CITY, OK—The Golden State Warriors defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 130-113 in Kevin Durant’s first return to Chesapeake Arena since leaving the Thunder in free agency this past off season.

Durant started the game shooting just 2-8 from the field, and was met with loud jeers during pregame warmups and throughout the night.

“Basketball is fun in general, especially in an environment like this,” said Durant, who spent his first eight NBA seasons with the Thunder. “The crowd was amazing. They were loud, as loud as I’ve ever heard them.”

The Warriors led for most of the game, but emotions appeared to run high, and at one point former All-Star teammates Durant and Westbrook yelled at each other as they walked off the court in the third quarter.

Durant led the Warriors with 34 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Steph Curry had 26 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. Klay Thompson scored 26 points and Draymond Green added six points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Javale McGee contributed 16 points and three rebounds.

Russell Westbrook had a game-high 47 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Thunder, who have won two of their last three games.

Despite their apparent shouting match, Westbrook believes too must attention has been brought on his relationship with Durant.

“I do think it doesn’t make sense,” Westbrook said. “It’s over with. He plays for his team, I play with my team. Let him do his thing, I do my thing, and that’s it, plain and simple.”

Victor Oladipo scored 20 points and grabbed four rebounds and four assists. Steven Adams added 13 points and three rebounds. Andre Roberson had six points, 11 rebounds and one assist.

The Thunder have won five of their last 10 games, moving to 31-24 on the season and seventh place in the Western Conference. Oklahoma City will face the Washington Wizards in their next matchup on Sunday, February 13.

Golden State has won three consecutive games and nine of their last 10, improving to an NBA best 46-8 record. The Warriors will conclude a three-game road trip with a meeting against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, February 13.