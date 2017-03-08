BEVERLY HILLS—Preliminary results from Tuesday’s Beverly Hills City Council election on March 7, indicate a close race, with only five votes separating candidates Nancy Krasne, Les Friedman and Robert ‘Bob’ Wunderlich from securing two of the remaining three seats on the council. Incumbent and councilman, and Mayor John Mirisch currently leads the pack with 18 percent of the vote with a total of 1478 votes cast in his favor.

“It’s very close,” Wunderlich, currently in fourth place, told the Canyon News. “We’ll just have to wait in the coming days for the votes to be counted.” Only four votes separate Wunderlich and his closest competitor Les Friedman, who is currently edging him out for the seat. “It was a positive campaign,” he added.

Canyon News reached out to the other candidates for comment, but did not hear back before print.

Attorney and former Beverly Hills Planning Commission Chair Howard Fisher ran unopposed for the Office of City Treasurer for Beverly Hills. A total of 7 candidates were running for one of three seats available on the Beverly Hills City Council for a full-term for 4 years. Those candidates included incumbents Mirisch, Kranse, and contenders Eliot Finkel, Vera Markowitz, Frances Bilak, Jim Wayne, Les Friedman and Robert Wunderlich.

Upon finalization by the Los Angeles County Clerk’s Office, the winning candidates will take office on Tuesday, March 28.