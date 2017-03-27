SANTA MONICA- In observance of the 10th Annual Earth Hour, the Santa Monica Pier Ferris wheel and Los Angeles City Hall went dark for 60 minutes from 8:30 p.m. on Mar. 25, according to Patch reports.

The 10th Annual Earth hour was observed in many iconic monuments across the world bringing attention to the fight against climatic change.

Standing over 130 feet over the Pacific Ocean, the solar powered Ferris wheel, excluding the wheel-rim safety light, in Santa Monica will fade to black on that day.

“From Europe to Brazil to China, we can all make an impact from a global to local scale. In Santa Monica, Pacific Park is home to the world’s only solar-powered Ferris wheel and each year we look forward to participating in Earth Hour to further demonstrate our support for climate awareness and action,” said Jeff Klocke, Vice President and General Manager at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier. “We work hard to be a leader in our community and industry for sustainability and green initiatives to help our environment.”

Other landmarks in Los Angeles, such as the architectural lighting on bridges at the Port of Los Angeles, the Gateway pylons at Los Angeles International Airport, the Los Angeles Convention Center and structures at UCLA and USC also went dark on Mar. 25.

Prominent landmarks across the world including the Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong, Sydney Opera House in Australia, Eiffel tower, Big Ben, the Houses of Parliament in London, Acropolis in Greece, the India Gate, and the Great Wall of China were also part of Earth Hour movement.