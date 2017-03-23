SANTA MONICA—On Saturday, April 1, at 11 a.m., Santa Monica’s Woodlawn Cemetery, Mortuary & Mausoleum will hold the opening ceremony of Eternal Meadow, a new green, or natural, burial section. The event will be held at 1847 14th Street in Santa Monica and will run until 3 p.m.

“In keeping with the City of Santa Monica’s commitment to sustainability and the environment, Eternal Meadow offers families an eco-friendly burial option,” said Dean Kubani, Assistant Director of Public Works and Chief Sustainability Officer. “Woodlawn is the second cemetery in Los Angeles area to offer green burial.”

According to a press release from the city of Santa Monica, Green burial is designed to have minimal environmental impact. No toxic metals, cement vaults, or embalming chemicals, which contain hazardous products such as formaldehyde, are used. Burials implement simple wooden caskets or shrouds made of organic fabric.

Green burial “hastens the return of the body to the earth while simultaneously providing nourishment to the plant life around it” and is a “meaningful way to honor the life of a loved one,” states the press release.

Mayor Pro Tem Gleam Davis, city officials, and Woodlawn staff will be present for a ribbon cutting and butterfly release, to celebrate Woodlawn’s recent designation as a Monarch Butterfly Waystation.

After the ceremony, the public is invited to enjoy a Living History Tour, during which costumed guides will portray notable women and men interred at Woodlawn. They will share the stories and numerous contributions of the individuals portrayed.

Other activities include eco-themed crafts, event booths, and “Movies in the Mausoleum.” A photography exhibit produced by the students of the Santa Monica College Department of Photography will be featured. Light refreshments will be provided, and food will be available for purchase from Los Tamaleros and Churros Don Abel.

No parking will be allowed on the Cemetery grounds. Free parking can be found at Santa Monica College’s Lot 4 at 16th St. and Pico Boulevard $5 parking will be available at Santa Monica College’s Lot 6 at 14th St. and Pico Boulevard Big Blue Bus Lines 7, Rapid 7, and 41 serve the Cemetery. The cemetery is wheelchair accessible. For those requiring assistance, shuttle service inside the Cemetery will be provided.

For more information about Woodlawn Cemetery, Mortuary & Mausoleum events and services, visit http://www.woodlawnsm.com or call (310) 458-8717. While the event is free, please RSVP through this Facebook event.