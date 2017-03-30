WOODLAND HILLS—Woodland Hills’ El Camino Real Charter High will advance to the U.S. Academic Decathlon Online National Championship after finishing second in the state Academic Decathlon championship in Sacramento on Sunday, March 26.

El Camino Real has won more national championships than any other school, but the school has not won the national prize since 2014. The winner of the decathlon was Granada Hills Charter High School, giving the San Fernando Valley school its’ sixth national win. They will head to the national championships next month in Madison, Wisconsin.

In third place was Franklin High School and finishing in fourth place statewide was Marshall High School. Los Angeles schools took the top four spots.

This year’s theme at the decathlon was World War II, which the members of Granada Hills mastered. , The contest is designed for students with grade point averages above 3.75, averages between 3 and 3.75 and students with GPAs below 2.99.

The highest scoring members were all from Granada Hills Charter High School.