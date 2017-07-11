WEST HOLLYWOOD—Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of an elderly woman whose body was found in a West Hollywood apartment on Wednesday, July 5.

The death was reported around 1:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Curson Avenue, between Fairfax and Gardner Street. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department indicated in a statement that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives from the West Hollywood Station dispatch received a call for a person found dead.

The unidentified woman, believed to be in her 70s, was found unresponsive in her apartment. The cause of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Detectives on scene confirmed the death was suspicious, but would not provide further details to the press. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org .

Written By Darylese Shook and Donald Roberts