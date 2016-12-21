WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Electoral College formally elected Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States on Monday, December 19 despite nationwide demonstrations.

Trump won the [presidential election on November 8, after surpassing the necessary 270 electoral votes, but losing the popular vote by 2.8 million voters to Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton.

During the Electoral College gathering, there were a total of 5 protest votes among Democrats. More than 200 demonstrators stood outside the cold weather holding signs that read: “Vote your Conscience Electors” and chanted, “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!”

Two electors in Maine and Minnesota attempted to cast their ballot for Democratic candidate, Bernie Sanders. A Hawaii elector successfully cast a ballot for Sanders instead of Clinton.

Vermont was the first state to report their result with all three electoral votes going to Hillary Clinton. Seven states, including Mississippi and South Carolina followed with votes for Donald Trump.

Texas was the state that placed Trump over the top, exceeding the 270 votes need to clinch the presidency. Two of Texas’ Republican electors casted protest votes against Trump. Trump earned a total 304 electoral votes, compared to Clinton’s 227 electoral votes.

“This election represents a movement that millions of hard working men and women all across the country stood behind and made possible,” said Donald Trump in a statement. “With this historic step we can look forward to the bright future ahead.”

Christopher Suprun, an elector from Texas was one of seven “faithless voters,” who had been harassed after he announced his intentions to go rogue. Six of the seven were Republicans.

“Since I announced my intention to vote according to my conscience, I have received about half a dozen death threats against me and my family,” Suprun said.

Trump will be officially sworn in during the presidential inauguration which will take place January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. at 12 p.m.